Điện Biên Province inaugurates three key projects

ĐIỆN BIÊN — Điện Biên Province on December 19 inaugurated three major projects seen as new drivers for local economic growth and urban development: the Mường Thanh Market and Commercial–Service Complex; the Điện Biên Rubber Latex Processing Plant; and the provincial office complex combined with a production centre for the press, radio and television.

The Mường Thanh Market and Commercial–Service Complex, launched in November 2023, covers more than 1.8 hectares and represents a total investment of over VNĐ193 billion (US$8 million). Designed in a modern style, the project includes a central market hall, supporting facilities, a management building, rows of kiosks, multi-storey service buildings and a comprehensive system of landscaping, public spaces, internal roads and technical infrastructure. Built to Class-I market standards, the complex is expected to become a new commercial focal point for the province.

Addressing the ceremony, Lê Thành Đô, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the Provincial People’s Council, described the project as an important milestone in urban development and in the growth of the province’s commercial and service sectors. He called on investors, authorities and traders to work closely together to ensure effective management and operation, to create a safe, orderly and efficient business environment.

Also inaugurated on the same day was the first rubber latex processing plant in Điện Biên Province. Built on a 2.5-hectare site with an investment of VNĐ60 billion, the plant is equipped with modern, synchronised technology and has a processing capacity of 5,000 tonnes per year. Its products meet international standards such as SVR 10 and SVR 20, helping Điện Biên rubber integrate more deeply into global supply chains.

The third project is the provincial office complex combined with the programme production centre for the press, radio and television, developed with central budget funding of VNĐ100 billion. Once operational, the facility is expected to improve production conditions and enhance broadcasting quality, ensuring the timely and accurate delivery of information from Điện Biên to audiences nationwide and overseas. — VNS