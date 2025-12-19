Bắc Ninh breaks ground on large social housing and industrial park projects

Construction machinery ready for deployment at the project site. — VNA/VNS Photos

BẮC NINH — The People’s Committee of Bắc Ninh Province on Friday held a ground-breaking ceremony for a series of key projects, including social housing developments and an industrial park.

Among them, the New Star Homes social housing project, invested by Newstar Housing and Urban Development JSC, has a total capital of more than VNĐ1 trillion (approximately US$38.5 million).

The project will be developed on an area of about 3.3ha in accordance with the approved detailed construction plan. Scheduled for completion in June 2027, it is expected to provide 846 affordable apartments.

Speaking at the ceremony, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ngô Tân Phượng said the project underscores the Party, State and local authorities’ strong commitment to social welfare, particularly housing for low-income workers, public servants and policy beneficiaries.

He called on the investor to mobilise resources, strictly comply with legal regulations and ensure construction quality, progress and affordable pricing for eligible beneficiaries.

According to Phượng, Bắc Ninh committed to creating all favourable conditions and accompanying the investor throughout the project’s implementation. The province will provide maximum support in legal procedures, technical infrastructure and related formalities to ensure the project is carried out on schedule, in line with required standards and committed objectives.

Another social housing project, VSIP Bắc Ninh-BelHomes Sky, invested by VSIP Bắc Ninh Co, is being developed on an area of approximately 3.5ha in Từ Sơn Ward and Đại Đồng Commune.

The ground-breaking ceremony of VSIP Bắc Ninh-BelHomes Sky social housing project.

The project comprises nine buildings in total, with phase 1 including the construction of three buildings, providing 547 apartments to meet the diverse needs and financial capacities of young families.

In his speech, vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Đào Quang Khải said his province has, over many years, attached special importance to policies aimed at improving living conditions for residents, particularly the workforce that directly contributes to local socio-economic development.

He noted that the launch of the VSIP Bắc Ninh Co’s social housing project is significant in reinforcing the province’s development achievements while creating fresh momentum for the next phase of growth.

The project, he added, also helps realise the Government’s plan to build one million housing units, supporting social welfare and balanced development between urban areas, industry and the population.

Under the Government’s plan to develop at least one million social housing units nationwide during the 2022-30 period, Bắc Ninh has been assigned a target of approximately 147,100 units. To date, the province has implemented 96 projects covering a total area of about 300ha.

Once completed, these projects are expected to deliver around 10.02 million square metres of floor space, equivalent to some 120,390 housing units, making a significant contribution to the national social welfare programme.

Meanwhile, a project on developing construction of Phúc Sơn Industrial Park is being developed by Le Delta JSC, with a total investment of over VNĐ1.83 trillion ($52.7 million).

Delegates attend the park's ground-breaking ceremony on Friday.

Covering an area of 123.9ha in Quang Trung Commune, it will be a specialised and modern industrial park, targeting investment in information technology, electronics and telecommunications, mechanical engineering and the manufacturing and assembly of components, machinery, household appliances and consumer goods.

Once operational, the industrial park is expected to attract around 9,500 workers and contribute to improving the quality of the local workforce.

Vice chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Thế Tuấn praised the investor’s efforts, the cooperation of local authorities and the support of residents in land clearance.

He called on the investor to mobilise maximum resources, select qualified construction and supervision units, strictly comply with regulations on investment, construction, labour safety, fire prevention, and environmental protection and ensure the project’s quality and timely completion. — VNS