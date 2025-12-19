Ninh Bình Province kicks off building of Minh Châu Industrial Park

NINH BÌNH — The People’s Committee of Ninh Bình Province on December 19 held the groundbreaking ceremony for the Minh Châu Industrial Park infrastructure development project in Nghĩa Hưng and Đồng Thịnh communes.

The Minh Châu Industrial Park (IP) covers a total planned area of about 296.8 hectares with a total investment capital of about VNĐ1.3 trillion. This IP is expected to create jobs for about 30,000 workers, contributing significantly to improving local livelihoods.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Ninh Bình People's Committee Trần Anh Dũng highlighted that the project’s investor must focus resources and ensure construction progress, quality and technical standards.

Provincial departments, agencies and local authorities were urged to continue accompanying and supporting the investor, promptly addressing any difficulties or obstacles arising during project implementation in accordance with their authority and legal regulations. The project must be implemented consistently with approved planning schemes.

The Management Board of the Provincial Economic Zone and Industrial Parks will work closely with the investor to promote and attract secondary investors, ensuring alignment with the province’s industrial development orientation.

The Minh Châu Industrial Park is planned into four main functional zones, including a service area, industrial production and warehouse zone, technical infrastructure areas, and green spaces.

It will be equipped with modern technical infrastructure, featuring a synchronised internal transportation system; modern water supply, power supply, and telecommunications networks; and solid waste treatment meeting environmental standards.

Dũng affirmed the provincial authorities’ commitment to further improving the investment and business environment, creating the most favourable conditions for enterprises to invest, operate, and maintain long-term and stable production in Ninh Bình.

The development of Minh Châu IP is expected to serve as a solid foundation for attracting both domestic and foreign investors, creating a modern, synchronised production environment, and accelerating the industrialisation and modernisation of Ninh Bình Province. — VNS