Thái Nguyên Province breaks ground, inaugurates three key projects

HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Thái Nguyên on Friday inaugurated a key project, and at the same time launched the construction on two key projects worth a total investment capital of nearly VNĐ13 trillion (US$490 million).

Specifically, the province inaugurated the provincial stadium project, which covers an area of ​​15 hectares with a total investment of nearly VNĐ536 billion.

It also broke ground the Phú Bình Industrial Park project and the social housing project in the Việt Hàn Urban Area.

The Phú Bình Industrial Park project covers an area of ​​675 hectares with a total investment of nearly VNĐ11.37 trillion. The project is invested by Kinh Bắc Urban Development Corporation. This is a large-scale project and plays a crucial role in expanding Thái Nguyên Province's industrial park infrastructure to attract investment and create jobs.

Meanwhile, the social housing project in the Việt Hàn Urban Area comprises 1,128 apartments with a total investment of nearly VNĐ982 billion. The project is invested by Việt Hàn Capital Joint Stock Company. Upon completion, the project will meet the housing needs of workers and labourers, contributing to the province's social housing development goals. — BIZHUB/VNS