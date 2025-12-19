Vĩnh Long, Lâm Đồng break ground on and inaugurate a series of projects

VĨNH LONG — The People’s Committee of Vĩnh Long Province on December 19 held a ground-breaking ceremony for the Đình Khao Bridge project, while Lâm Đồng Province officially inaugurated the Tân Đức Industrial Park Infrastructure Investment and Business Project in Tân Minh Commune.

Vĩnh Long

On 19 December, the People’s Committee of Vĩnh Long Province organised the ground-breaking ceremony for the Đình Khao Bridge project.

Đình Khao Bridge is a Grade I, Group A transport infrastructure project implemented under a public–private partnership (PPP) model, with total investment of more than VNĐ2.852 trillion (US$108 million).

The project has a total length of around 4.3km and is built to Class III road standards in flat terrain, with a design speed of 80 km/h.

The route and bridges along the alignment (including Cái Cáo Bridge crossing a branch of the Cổ Chiên River on the Bến Tre side) are 12 metres wide with two lanes, expanding to 20.5 metres with four lanes at the completion stage.

The Đình Khao Bridge itself, spanning the Cổ Chiên River, is 1.54km long and will be completed with a width of 17.5 metres (four lanes). The project is scheduled for completion in 2028.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Vĩnh Long Province People’s Committee Trần Trí Quang stressed that the project is of special significance, demonstrating the strong political resolve of the Party organisation, authorities and people of Vĩnh Long in prioritising investment in a modern, integrated transport infrastructure system.

This is expected to provide strong impetus for socio-economic development, enhance connectivity and regional linkages, expand development space and gradually complete the province’s transport network, thereby improving the quality of life for local residents.

The Đình Khao Bridge project, which runs through Nhơn Phú and Phú Phụng communes, is of major importance to the socio-economic development of Vĩnh Long Province in particular and the Mekong Delta as a whole.

According to the provincial chairman, the project will help improve and enhance the capacity of National Highway 57, ease traffic congestion at the Đình Khao ferry crossing, and facilitate more convenient travel for residents, eliminating reliance on ferry services.

It will also strengthen seamless connections between National Highways 57 and 53 with National Highway 1 and key expressways in the Mekong Delta, including the Trung Lương – Mỹ Thuận and Mỹ Thuận – Cần Thơ expressways, and in the future the Cần Thơ – Cà Mau section of the eastern North – South Expressway.

This will shorten travel times, promote regional linkages and boost socio-economic development in Vĩnh Long and the wider region.

Investment in the Đình Khao Bridge is also expected to create new opportunities for investment attraction and trade, facilitating the development of industry, commerce, services and logistics, and contributing to sustainable growth in Vĩnh Long Province and the Mekong Delta.

On the same day, the Vĩnh Long Province People’s Committee inaugurated the Phú Thuận Industrial Park infrastructure project.

With total investment of more than VNĐ3.443 trillion from the provincial budget, the Phú Thuận Industrial Park covers an area of over 231 hectares.

After nearly 2.5 years of construction, the project has been completed with a full range of infrastructure, including roads, street lighting, greenery and complex technical facilities such as a large-capacity wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 4,500 cubic metres per day.

The industrial park has prepared nearly 156 hectares of cleared land dedicated to factory and workshop construction, ready to welcome potential investors.

Deputy Chairman of the Vĩnh Long Province People’s Committee Nguyễn Trúc Sơn said the industrial park prioritises land allocation for key local industries such as agro- and seafood processing (nearly 60 hectares), consumer goods manufacturing, textiles and garments, and footwear.

These sectors not only generate significant economic value for the province but also help address agricultural product consumption and create employment for thousands of local workers.

Phú Thuận Industrial Park is expected to soon become an attractive destination for domestic and foreign investors.

By 2030, the province aims to achieve basic full occupancy of the park, create jobs for more than 20,000 workers and contribute around VNĐ1 trillion annually to the provincial budget, making an important contribution to Vĩnh Long’s sustainable socio-economic development.

Located about 80km from HCM City, Phú Thuận Industrial Park enjoys relatively complete road and waterway connections, is adjacent to National Highway 57B, conveniently linked to Rạch Miễu Bridges 1 and 2, and is around 7km from Giao Long Port, facilitating import and export activities.

Lâm Đồng

On the morning of 19 December, the Tân Đức Industrial Park Infrastructure Investment and Business Project in Tân Minh Commune, Lâm Đồng Province, was officially inaugurated.

This is one of four projects in Lâm Đồng Province simultaneously launched or inaugurated nationwide to mark the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

At the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Lâm Đồng Province People’s Committee Nguyễn Minh affirmed that the inauguration and operation of Tân Đức Industrial Park is of strategic importance, creating a land bank with ready infrastructure to attract domestic and foreign investment projects, particularly in high-tech and environmentally friendly industries.

The industrial park will also promote the restructuring of the provincial economy towards industry and services, help create jobs for thousands of local workers, increase budget revenues and enhance the province’s competitiveness.

The deputy chairman requested the investor to continue completing the remaining infrastructure items, ensuring safe, efficient and sustainable management and operation of the industrial park.

Relevant authorities and Tân Minh Commune were urged to further facilitate investment conditions and accompany enterprises in attracting secondary investors.

Enterprises investing in the park were also called upon to apply advanced production technologies and strictly comply with environmental protection regulations, ensuring harmony between the interests of the State, the people and businesses.

Provincial leaders pledged to continue accompanying enterprises and to provide maximum support for Sonadezi Bình Thận and secondary investors to implement projects smoothly and operate effectively.

The Tân Đức Industrial Park project was approved in principle by the Prime Minister under Decision No. 230/QĐ-TTg dated 23 February 2021, with an approved scale of 300 hectares and total investment of VNĐ1.2 trillion, with Sonadezi Binh Thuận as the investor.

According to Sonadezi Bình Thuận, after more than five years of active infrastructure construction, the industrial park has taken shape, with total realised investment exceeding VNĐ900 billion.

The project has completed 97 per cent of site clearance and largely finished phase one infrastructure, meeting conditions to attract investors.

To date, 12 FDI and domestic investors have signed land lease agreements, with registered investment capital of approximately $25 million and more than VNĐ1.5 trillion over an area of 62 hectares.

In the first half of 2026, Tân Đức Industrial Park is expected to complete clearance of the remaining land area and finish phase two infrastructure, accelerating investment attraction to achieve full occupancy as soon as possible and ensure project efficiency.

During the 2026–29 period, Sonadezi Bình Thuận plans to lease out 160 hectares, equivalent to around 75 per cent of the park’s commercial land, creating more jobs, increasing budget revenues and contributing to industrial development and export growth in Lâm Đồng Province.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Lâm Đồng Industrial Zones Authority awarded investment certificates to six projects with total investment capital of $24.5 million and VNĐ825 billion.

The same day, the Lâm Đồng Province People’s Committee launched phase two of the HLI Ready-Built Factory Warehouse Project (HLI EcoHub Nam Ha) in Trà Tân Commune.

In this phase, HLI EcoHub Nam Hà will develop more than 82,400 square metres of LEED-standard ready-built factories, optimised for supporting industries, high-tech manufacturing and clean production.

The phase is expected to attract more than 50 FDI enterprises in the coming period, forming a dynamic and sustainable manufacturing community in the area.

The HLI ready-built factory project has total investment capital of VNĐ1.744 trillion over an area of more than 27 hectares. — VNS