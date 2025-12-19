Politics & Law
Home Economy

Vietjet honoured with PM’s commendation

December 19, 2025 - 18:01
Under the direction of the Prime Minister and with close coordination with the Ministry of Public Security-Department C06, Vietjet was the first enterprise to participate in the development and implementation of the project applying electronic identification, authentication and biometric recognition via VNeID platform for passengers.

 

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (centre) visited Vietjet’s exhibition area at the exhibition summarizing Project 06, highlighting the positive results achieved following the implementation of biometric applications in air travel procedures. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet has been awarded a Commendation Certificate by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính for its outstanding achievements in implementing the Government’s Project 06 during the 2022-25 period, contributing to the cause of socialist construction and national defence.

The Commendation Certificate was presented at the conference reviewing one year of implementation of the Government’s Action Programme for Resolution No 57-NQ/TW; five years of implementation of the Master Programme on State Administrative Reform, and 04 years of implementation of Project 06, held on Thursday, in Hà Nội.

Under the direction of the PM and with close coordination by the Ministry of Public Security-Department C06, Vietjet was the first enterprise to participate in the development and implementation of the project applying electronic identification, authentication and biometric recognition via VNeID platform for passengers.

Currently, Vietjet’s passengers can complete check-in procedures, pass through security screening and board aircraft using Electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) on the national electronic identification VNeID and Vietjet Air applications at airports nationwide, helping to shorten processing time while enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency.

The PM’s Commendation Certificate recognises Vietjet’s efforts, sense of responsibility, and commitment to accompanying the Government in implementing major national policies, toward the goal of sustainable socio-economic development with people placed at the centre of public service delivery. — VNS

