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Việt Nam's respond to oil problem

March 19, 2026 - 17:49
Việt Nam is actively managing its oil supply and price crisis caused by Middle East tensions. These include tariff reductions, deployment of the price stabilisation fund and energy-efficiency initiatives to mitigate the impact. Watch this video to learn all about the country’s plans.

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