Việt Nam's respond to oil problem

Việt Nam is actively managing its oil supply and price crisis caused by Middle East tensions. These include tariff reductions, deployment of the price stabilisation fund and energy-efficiency initiatives to mitigate the impact. Watch this video to learn all about the country’s plans.
Vietnam Expo 2026 will feature 500 booths from more than 420 enterprises representing 20 countries and territories and is expected to attract around 20,000 visitors and trade participants from over 50 countries and territories.
State management agencies in the construction, environment, and industry and trade sectors are working together to ensure that the policies introduced serve multiple objectives in the transition to green transport.
Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op), the country's leading supermarket chain, targets double-digit sales growth in 2026, opening nearly 100 new stores and increasing e-commerce revenues by 30 per cent.
Vietnam Airlines is relocating terminals at key international airports to improve service, streamline check-in and boost connectivity, bringing passengers closer to a smoother, more modern travel experience.
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