Sun PhuQuoc Airways partners with Korean GSA, set to launch two new routes in 2026

The event marked a significant milestone in the airline’s international distribution strategy, while officially activating the Korean market, one of the most important source markets for Phú Quốc Island’s tourism.

During the seminar, Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) announced the opening of ticket sales for its Seoul (ICN) – Phú Quốc (PQC) nonstop service, scheduled to commence on April 17, 2026, with an initial frequency of one flight per day, increasing to two daily flights in the next phase.

This route is expected to be a key international connection, playing a strategic role in linking Phú Quốc with North-East Asia. Following Seoul, the airline plans to launch the Busan – Phú Quốc route from June 2026, gradually completing its air network connecting the island with Korea’s two largest economic and tourism hubs.

Speaking at the seminar, Vũ Hồ, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (RoK), said: “The Phú Quốc – Seoul service carries significance beyond that of a new route. It represents a ‘silk road in the sky’, linking Phú Quốc Island - a world-class resort destination - with Seoul - one of Asia’s most dynamic and creative metropolises.

It is a connection of high-quality tourism, new investment opportunities, and even deeper cultural exchange between the two peoples. Those who come later are not necessarily those who lag behind”.

“With a clearly differentiated mindset, a strong ecosystem, and bold ambition, late entrants can go on to lead the market. I wish Sun Phu Quoc Airways every success in becoming such a leader,” the Ambassador emphasised.

At the event, Sun PhuQuoc Airways officially announced Pacific Air Agency (PAA Group) as its General Sales Agent in the ROK. With over 36 years of experience in airline sales, marketing, and distribution for both passenger and cargo services, PAA is expected to help the airline rapidly expand its local distribution network, access key sales channels, and accelerate market penetration from the early stages.

According to the airline’s representatives, agency and distribution partners play a central role in its international growth strategy. The Seoul seminar not only introduced the route network but also outlined partnership frameworks, sales policies, and integrated products, enabling partners to develop flexible travel packages within Sun Group’s ecosystem, enhance customer value, and optimise business performance.

Leveraging Sun Group’s integrated ecosystem of tourism, hospitality, and entertainment, Korean passengers flying with Sun PhuQuoc Airways will enjoy up to 30% discounts on accommodation, dining, spa, and leisure services in Phú Quốc.

In addition, travellers will receive complimentary tickets to the Sun World Hòn Thơm cable car, valid until June 2026, offering a complete experience in the southern part of the island – one of Phú Quốc’s most attractive destinations.

Việt Nam continues to rank among the top destinations for Korean travellers, welcoming over 4.3 million Korean visitors in 2025, making it one of the country’s largest inbound markets. Within this trend, Phú Quốc has emerged as a particularly favoured destination. In 2025, the island welcomed more than 556,000 Korean arrivals, up 18 per cent compared with 2024.

According to Booking.com data, searches for Phú Quốc from the ROK increased by 71 per cent between October 2025 and mid-January 2026, with peak-season interest surging significantly, placing Phú Quốc among the top five most searched destinations. Data from Phú Quốc International Airport also shows that, in the first two months of 2026 alone, Korean arrivals increased by 33 per cent year-on-year and doubled compared with 2024.

Meanwhile, air connectivity has seen strong growth. By the end of 2025, the frequency of direct flights from Korea to Phú Quốc had reached record levels, with major carriers such as Korean Air, Asiana Airlines, and low-cost airlines including Jeju Air and Jin Air continuously expanding their operations to the island.

The introduction of nonstop services significantly reduces travel time and costs, further enhancing Phú Quốc’s appeal as a leading international resort destination, combining pristine natural landscapes, a 30-day visa exemption policy, and a fully integrated tourism ecosystem.

As Việt Nam’s first airline named after a destination, SPA is being developed by Sun Group under a hub-and-spoke network model, with Phú Quốc at its core, aiming to directly connect international markets to the island.

Despite being a new entrant, the airline has rapidly built a fleet of 10 modern aircraft, secured key safety certifications from the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam, and consistently maintained one of the highest on-time performance (OTP) rates in the market.

In parallel with its network expansion, SPA signed a US$22.5 billion agreement on February 18 in Washington, DC, to purchase 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, marking the largest widebody aircraft order ever placed by a Vietnamese airline.