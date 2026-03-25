New Hà Giang Aya Lodge opens in Hà Giang Province with community-focused vision

Hà Giang Aya Lodge opened in early 2026 along the well-known Hà Giang Loop. Developed by the travel agency Local Vietnam, the lodge is located in a Hmong village in Sủng Trái, becoming part of the existing community rather than a separate, isolated tourism project.

The project is built on a clear philosophy: tourism should not only attract visitors, but also maintain a strong connection with the land and the people who shape its identity.

A long-term connection with Northern Việt Nam

Local Vietnam is operated by Nhung Phùng, Dương Phùng, and Dutch co-founder Marnick Schoonderwoerd. Over the past decade, the team has spent extensive time travelling and working throughout northern Việt Nam, building a travel platform focused on lesser-known destinations and authentic local experiences.

Schoonderwoerd, who has lived in Việt Nam for over 10 years, is the author of hundreds of in-depth travel guides across the country, with a particular focus on regions such as Hà Giang.

“As Hà Giang becomes increasingly popular, it’s important to think carefully about how tourism develops,” he explains. “The goal is not just to attract more visitors, but to do so in a way that preserves the authenticity of the region.”

Living within the village, not apart from it

Unlike many accommodation projects, Hà Giang Aya Lodge is not designed as a standalone resort. Instead, it is directly integrated into Sủng Trái village, where daily life continues independently of tourism.

Guests stay within a real, working community, surrounded by local farming and trade activities. The nearby weekly market remains an important meeting point for ethnic groups from surrounding villages, offering genuine insight into highland culture. This setting allows travellers to experience the Hà Giang Loop in a more natural way, beyond the increasingly modernised stops along the route.

Community involvement at the core

Local Vietnam places strong emphasis on involving the local community in operating the lodge. Many staff members come from Sủng Trái village and nearby areas and are trained on site.

The training programme includes English lessons and customer service skills, creating new job opportunities for people who previously had no experience in tourism. The management team is also involved in community initiatives beyond the lodge, such as teaching English at local schools and supporting infrastructure improvements.

“For us, it’s important that tourism creates real benefits for the people who live here,” says Nhung Phùng. “That only works if the community is part of the project from the very beginning.”

Comfort designed for the Hà Giang landscape

While deeply rooted in its local setting, the lodge also aims to provide a level of comfort that is often difficult to find along the Hà Giang Loop.

Rooms are equipped for both winter and summer, with heating and air conditioning. From the lodge, guests can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding limestone mountains, where light and clouds continuously change throughout the day. The architecture, designed by Tùng Lê, uses natural materials and draws inspiration from traditional homes, allowing the building to blend into the landscape.

Continuing the journey of Local Vietnam

The launch of Hà Giang Aya Lodge builds on the reputation Local Vietnam has established through its in-depth travel content and tailor-made journeys.

This project represents a practical combination of local culture, community responsibility, and modern comfort in a single destination. As tourism along the Hà Giang Loop continues to grow, the lodge offers an alternative model for development - one where growth goes hand in hand with local life and long-standing traditions./.