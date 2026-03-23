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Sun Group & Marriott International Forge Landmark Partnership, Unleashing 4,500 Rooms Across 10 Hotels to Propel APEC 2027 & Vietnam’s Tourism Ambitions

March 23, 2026 - 17:30
Phu Quoc - March 23, In a high-stakes move to redefine Vietnam’s luxury tourism landscape, Sun Group and Marriott International solidified their strategic alliance. The mega-deal, witnessed by Marriott’s Global President and CEO Anthony Capuano, outlines the development of 10 new hotels and resorts, totaling nearly 4,500 keys, slated to debut across Phu Quoc and Vung Tau between 2026 and 2030.

The agreement underscores Marriott’s unwavering commitment to backing Sun Group in crafting world-class ecosystems that elevate Vietnam’s standing on the global tourism stage.

The expansive portfolio introduces eight distinctive brands spanning diverse market segments, from lifestyle to premium. Making their highly anticipated Vietnamese debut are the iconic W Hotels and the spirited Moxy Hotels, joining a roster that includes Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le Méridien, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield, and Four Points by Sheraton. This latest collaboration builds upon the corporations’ existing legacy in Phu Quoc, which includes the legendary JW Marriott Phu Quoc (2017) and upcoming ultra-luxury projects such as The Luxury Collection, Ritz-Carlton, and Ritz-Carlton Reserve on Hon Thom Island. The continuous layering of Marriott’s brand architecture signals a deepening, multi-faceted partnership that spans from midscale essentials to ultra-luxury retreats, catering to families, young travelers, and the lucrative MICE sector.

Sun Group and Marriott International sign a strategic partnership to elevate Vietnam into a global tourism destination.

A Strategic Leap to Crown Vietnam as a Global Destination

“Vietnam is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s most dynamic tourism markets,” remarked Rajeev Menon, President of Marriott International for Asia Pacific (excluding China), at the signing. “Our managed portfolio in Vietnam has doubled since 2022. By adding 10 more hotels with Sun Group—a visionary developer—we are cementing our long-term commitment to this nation.”

Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of Sun Group, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the fusion of global hospitality brands with Vietnam’s destination ecosystems creates an unmatched competitive advantage. “Brand diversification is key to expanding our customer base, extending visitor stays, and driving higher spending,” he stated.

Phu Quoc is set to welcome a diverse portfolio of Marriott International brands, featuring W Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le Méridien, and Courtyard by Marriott.

Phu Quoc: The Epicenter of a Hospitality Revolution

Phu Quoc will serve as the primary theatre for this expansion, hosting a diverse cluster of Marriott brands including W Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le Méridien, and Courtyard by Marriott. The island is being strategically transformed into a fully integrated tourism powerhouse, blending world-class resorts with iconic entertainment infrastructure. Sun Group has already set a high benchmark here with the world’s longest three-rope cable car, a sprawling theme park and waterpark complex, the record-breaking "Kiss of the Sea" multimedia show, and the romantic Kiss Bridge. The injection of Marriott’s international brands is designed to significantly boost the island’s capacity to host large-scale international events and MICE gatherings, setting the stage for the APEC 2027 summit.

The partnership between Sun Group and Marriott International will take Phu Quoc in particular and Vietnam in general to new heights on the global tourism map.

Accelerating its infrastructure drive, Sun Group is also advancing the "destination airport" concept at Phu Quoc International Airport in partnership with Changi Airports International, while launching Sun Phu Quoc Airways and expanding international flight networks. This comprehensive strategy aims to reposition Phu Quoc not merely as a resort island, but as the "new gateway to Asia."

With a global loyalty base of over 270 million Marriott Bonvoy members, Marriott International offers an unparalleled platform to broadcast Vietnam’s allure to a vast international audience. The synergy between Sun Group’s visionary destination development and Marriott’s global marketing machinery is poised to usher in a transformative new era for Phu Quoc, propelling Vietnamese tourism to unprecedented heights on the world map.

A perspective of Marriott Hotels in Vung Tau, the first footprint of the world-leading hospitality brand in the city.

With over 270 million Marriott Bonvoy members globally, Marriott International brings opportunities to promote Vietnam's image to diverse international tourist sources. The combination of Sun Group's destination ecosystem and Marriott's global brand network is expected to open a new development phase for Phu Quoc and Vietnam's tourism on the world map.

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