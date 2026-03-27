SaigonTex – SaigonFabric 2026 in HCM City to showcase global textile innovations

The Vietnam Saigon Textile & Garment Industry – Fabric & Garment Accessories Expo 2026 (SaigonTex – SaigonFabric 2026) will take place from April 8 to 11, 2026, in HCM City.

Recognised by UFI – The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, the event to be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre is among the largest and most prestigious international exhibitions in the textile and garment sector.

It will bring together renowned brands, machinery suppliers, material manufacturers, industry experts, professional associations, and government officials from a number countries and regions to showcase the latest technologies and trends.

According to the organisers, the exhibition serves as a vital meeting point for the global textile community in Việt Nam, offering businesses the opportunity to update technologies, seek partners and expand operations amid automation, digital transformation and sustainable development.

The event is endorsed and organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) – Ho Chi Minh City Regional Branch, the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (VINATEX), and the Association of Textile Garment and Fashion HCM City (AGTEK), along with CP Exhibition Ltd and CP Vietnam Exhibition Organizing Co., Ltd.

The exhibition is sponsored by Cotton Council International.

It is expected to attract over 1,000 enterprises from 22 countries and regions, including Australia, Belgium, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United States, and Việt Nam.

More than 32,000 trade visitors are likely to attend.

The exhibition will feature a wide range of categories, including textile and garment machinery, spare parts and technologies; fabrics, non-woven materials and linings; garment accessories; yarns, fibers and cotton; fashion products; and chemicals, dyes, and quality control solutions.

Dedicated sections will also highlight green production technologies, sustainable solutions and finished fashion and apparel products.

A major focus of SaigonTex – SaigonFabric 2026 will be on smart technologies and sustainability.

Exhibitors will present AI applications in production management and quality control, seamless production technologies, 3D design and product shaping, and smart factory automation systems.

The event will also highlight eco-friendly materials, recycling and circular economy solutions, sustainable accessories, and compliance with ESG standards and international brand requirements.

Beyond product and technology showcases, the exhibition will host a series of specialised programmes designed to connect businesses and share knowledge. The Textile & Garment Dialogues seminar series will provide updates on industry trends, with insights from organisations such as VITAS, VINATEX and AGTEK, focusing on technology, market developments and sustainable growth strategies.

The Product Presentation Programme will enable exhibitors to introduce advanced solutions, from AI-integrated technologies in production, management, and supply chains to automation solutions, green manufacturing technologies, energy-saving innovations, and efficient material reuse.

The Fashion Parade will present applied designs created from exhibitor materials through dynamic performances, highlighting new production trends, smart textile technologies and sustainable, eco-friendly materials, while demonstrating the integration of technology and design in modern fashion.

The exhibition will also have dedicated areas for Vietnamese manufacturers, bringing together nearly 40 reputable brands and producers of finished fashion and apparel.

These companies run standardised factories capable of serving both domestic and international markets, offering opportunities to showcase capabilities, connect with global buyers and expand export markets.

A “Made in Vietnam” Hub will connect visitors with certified local suppliers operating within the country’s textile and material supply chain, while a VIP Buyers’ Area will enable domestic and international buyers to meet, network and conduct business discussions.

Overall, SaigonTex – SaigonFabric 2026 offers valuable opportunities for businesses and visitors to stay updated on the latest technologies, build partnerships, expand international networks, and explore sustainable solutions in the textile and garment industry.

For more details on the exhibition programme: https://saigontex.com.vn/saigontex

Free visitor registration: https://exh.saigontex.com.vn/vi/dang-ki-tham-du/