Đà Nẵng starts to build infrastructure in Nam Thăng Bình IP

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng City on December 19 kicked off construction of infrastructure in the subzone B of Nam Thăng Bình Industrial Park (IP) located in Thăng Điền Commune.

The five-year project covering a total area of more than 346 hectares has a total investment capital about VNĐ3.37 trillion.

It develops industrial park infrastructure, including industrial real estate, logistics and warehousing services, and other supporting services.

The project's investor is Nam Thăng Bình Industrial Park Infrastructure Investment JSC, a member of the BIN Corporation Group.

Speaking at the ceremony, National Assembly Deputy Chairman Nguyễn Đức Hải said that the project plays a crucial role for Đà Nẵng City and the entire central key economic region, particularly in transforming the growth model and improving the quality and efficiency of economic development.

He also said that the investor and local authorities need to develop a smart industrial park, serving as a hub for data integration and AI-based management.

According to him, Nam Thăng Bình IP should become a vital link connecting the central region with major manufacturing centres in the North and South, and further integrate with global supply chains, helping transform the central region into a modern technology and logistics hub.

Additionally, Hải stressed that the IP must carefully select secondary investors, prioritising high-tech industries, semiconductor technology and clean energy sectors. The goal is to develop it into a green industrial park.

He also called on Đà Nẵng City leaders to continue accompanying investors, proactively addressing obstacles, accelerating administrative procedures, and ensuring timely project implementation.

At the same time, the city should continue researching, promoting and attracting investment to develop more industrial parks in the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone and across Đà Nẵng, forming a modern ecosystem of industry, economy, urban, services and tourism to support socio-economic growth and improve residents’ living standards.

BIN Corporation Chairman Lê Hùng Anh said that once completed, Nam Thăng Bình IP will attract low-emission industries, promote the use of renewable energy and enhance landscape greening.

Priority will be given to industrial and high-tech sectors such as information technology, telecommunications, electronics, deep processing of silica-based products, as well as processing of medicinal herbs and export-oriented agricultural products. — VNS