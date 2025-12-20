Tây Ninh begins construction of industrial park, hotel complex

TÂY NINH — Tây Ninh Province has begun new construction of the Hiệp Thành Industrial Park (IP) and Hilton Garden Inn Hotel Complex.

The first phase of construction on the Hiệp Thành IP is developed by the Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG) with a total investment capital of VNĐ2.35 trillion (US$89.14 million).

The complex is located in Phước Thạnh Commune, covering an area of 495.17 hectares.

Lê Thanh Hưng, VRG General Director, said at the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday that the Hiệp Thành IP is designed with functional zones, including industrial production and warehouse zones; small and medium-sized industrial clusters; service, commercial and public utility zones; accommodations for workers; technical infrastructure systems; parking lots; water surface area and trees.

He added that the project operates according to ecological industrial park standards, targeting a circular economy, reusing rainwater and wastewater, and industrial symbiosis that aligns with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria.

The Hiệp Thành IP prioritises new energy, liquefied natural gas, supporting industries for the electrical and electronics sector, chip manufacturing, as well as low-emission and environmentally friendly high-tech industries.

It is expected to supplement the industrial land fund, attract investment in processing, manufacturing, supporting industries and high technology, and generate 20,000 - 30,000 jobs.

On this occasion, VRG donated VNĐ1 billion ($37,930) to the “Repaying Gratitude” Fund of Tây Ninh.

Huỳnh Văn Sơn, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said that Tây Ninh launched two projects as a celebration of the 14th National Party Congress, including Hiệp Thành Industrial Park - Phase 1 and Hilton Garden Inn Hotel Complex.

Sơn said the move marked an important milestone, reflecting the province's aspiration for rapid and sustainable development, industrialisation and modernisation. This initiative aimed to make Tây Ninh strong and prosperous, while contributing to building a wealthy, strong, and happy nation.

He added that with its strategic location, the province had become a vital link between HCM City and the Cửu Long (Mekong Delta), serving as a gateway between southeastern and southwestern regions. In recent years, the province mobilised all available investment resources to complete infrastructure, connecting its industrial parks and clusters with HCM City, international border gates and major ports with key transportation corridors.

Sơn emphasised that the development of industrial zones and cluster systems would be a key driving force for promoting economic restructuring, attracting investment and creating jobs. The province would remain committed to high-tech, green, clean and environmentally friendly industries, integrated with modern urban development, logistics and trade services.

Despite the challenges faced in 2025, Tây Ninh has achieved positive results. The GRDP is estimated to have increased by 9.52 per cent over the first 11 months.

The budget revenue reached more than VNĐ49 trillion ($1.85 billion), hitting 130 per cent of the government's assigned target for 2025. Public investment disbursement stood at 77.57 per cent.

The province saw over 4,600 newly established enterprises with a total registered capital of more than VNĐ35 trillion ($1.32 billion).

As of now, Tây Ninh has attracted more than 1,950 FDI projects and over 3,110 domestic projects.

New hotel complex

Tây Ninh on Friday also started the construction of the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel Complex in the central part of Tân Ninh Ward.

The project is developed by MHD Hòa Bình Investment Joint Stock Company with a total investment capital of VNĐ1.3 trillion ($51.2 million).

The complex consists of 24 floors, a conference space, a commercial area, a community space and a multi-purpose unity space, meeting the international four-star hotel standard.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, Nguyễn Hồng Thanh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee said that the building of a luxury hotel complex was associated with the province’s social and economic development orientation, contributing to building Tây Ninh into a commercial, service, ecotourism and cultural hub towards the goal of "Green Tây Ninh - a place worth visiting and living."

He emphasised that the province would remain committed to improving administrative procedure reform, management efficiency and service quality, promoting transportation infrastructure, and creating inter-regional connections to build a safe and favourable investment environment for businesses.

Tây Ninh is one of the attractive destinations for ecotourism, culture and religious tourism in the region. It has numerous historical and cultural relic sites and magnificent landscapes, including the Bà Đen National Tourism Area, the Central Office for South Việt Nam – a special national historical relic, the Tây Ninh Holy See – a unique religious architectural work of the Cao Đài religion, and the Dầu Tiếng Lake.

The province welcomed 8.8 million visitors, including 160,000 international visitors, in 2025, an increase of 16 per cent compared to the same period of last year. — VNS