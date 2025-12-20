Regional agricultural fair connects farmers with urban consumers in HCM City

By Nguyễn Diệp

HCM CITY — The first-ever regional agricultural produce fair, held from December 19 to 27 in HCM City, highlights how community-based events are emerging as an effective bridge between rural producers and urban consumers.

The fair supports the city’s push for sustainable trade, food safety and stronger regional connectivity.

Rather than being staged at a conventional exhibition centre, the fair took place in a residential area along Tạ Quang Bửu Street in Bình Đông Ward.

This setting allowed local residents to easily access fresh farm produce while turning a familiar neighbourhood space into a lively communal venue.

The event brought together farmers, cooperatives and enterprises from Lâm Đồng, Đồng Tháp, Tây Ninh and neighbouring localities.

Clean vegetables, specialty fruits and traditional products lined the street, transforming everyday urban surroundings into a vibrant open-air marketplace.

Fruit stalls drew particular attention, especially those featuring rare and premium varieties from Đồng Tháp.

Products such as royal bananas, red pomelos, shaped green pomelos and specialty durians attracted both shoppers and sightseers, adding an experiential element beyond simple buying and selling.

Local residents welcomed the fair’s friendly atmosphere and affordable prices, saying it strengthened their confidence in the quality and traceability of regional agricultural products while also providing a pleasant gathering point for the community.

The fair also appealed to international visitors, many of whom described it as an authentic way to experience Vietnamese food culture in a neighbourhood setting.

Beyond commercial activities, the fair was designed as a shared cultural and social space.

In addition to trading stalls, the event featured a food court, hands-on traditional cake-making experiences and evening art performances, bringing added vitality to the area.

Vũ Yến Oanh, vice chairwoman of the Bình Đông Ward People’s Committee, said the fair went far beyond being a purely commercial event.

“The fair serves as a meeting point connecting different regions, where the essence of Vietnamese agricultural products comes together and spreads,” she said.

It was also a space for residents to meet, experience local culture and strengthen community bonds, she said.

Eric Boudreault, a visitor from Canada, said he was delighted to experience a regional agricultural fair in the city for the first time.

The fair is a very interesting event, with friendly people, delicious food and a joyful atmosphere, he said.

“I’m happy to experience this fair, and durian is definitely my favourite fruit.” he said.

Growing interest from international visitors highlights the fair’s potential not only as a trading platform, but also as a distinctive urban cultural and culinary experience that can contribute to the city’s tourism development, according to organisers. — VNS