Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Regional agricultural fair connects farmers with urban consumers in HCM City

December 20, 2025 - 16:36
The fair supports the city’s push for sustainable trade, food safety and stronger regional connectivity.

 

A wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced from different localities on display at the regional agricultural produce fair held in Bình Đông Ward in HCM City from December 19 to 27. — VNS Photo Nguyễn Diệp

By Nguyễn Diệp

HCM CITY — The first-ever regional agricultural produce fair, held from December 19 to 27 in HCM City, highlights how community-based events are emerging as an effective bridge between rural producers and urban consumers.

The fair supports the city’s push for sustainable trade, food safety and stronger regional connectivity.

Rather than being staged at a conventional exhibition centre, the fair took place in a residential area along Tạ Quang Bửu Street in Bình Đông Ward.

Large numbers of visitors flock to the regional agricultural produce fair held in Bình Đông Ward in HCM City from December 19 to 27. — VNS Photo Nguyễn Diệp

This setting allowed local residents to easily access fresh farm produce while turning a familiar neighbourhood space into a lively communal venue.

The event brought together farmers, cooperatives and enterprises from Lâm Đồng, Đồng Tháp, Tây Ninh and neighbouring localities.

Clean vegetables, specialty fruits and traditional products lined the street, transforming everyday urban surroundings into a vibrant open-air marketplace.

Fruit stalls drew particular attention, especially those featuring rare and premium varieties from Đồng Tháp.

Products such as royal bananas, red pomelos, shaped green pomelos and specialty durians attracted both shoppers and sightseers, adding an experiential element beyond simple buying and selling.

 

Hiếu Linh Farm from Đà Lạt introduces organic vegetables grown under VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards at the fair. — VNS Photo Nguyễn Diệp

 Local residents welcomed the fair’s friendly atmosphere and affordable prices, saying it strengthened their confidence in the quality and traceability of regional agricultural products while also providing a pleasant gathering point for the community.

The fair also appealed to international visitors, many of whom described it as an authentic way to experience Vietnamese food culture in a neighbourhood setting.

Beyond commercial activities, the fair was designed as a shared cultural and social space.

In addition to trading stalls, the event featured a food court, hands-on traditional cake-making experiences and evening art performances, bringing added vitality to the area.

A family in HCM City selects a variety of items, including vegetables, coconuts, palm-based products and traditional cakes, to try at the fair. — VNS Photo Nguyễn Diệp

Vũ Yến Oanh, vice chairwoman of the Bình Đông Ward People’s Committee, said the fair went far beyond being a purely commercial event.

“The fair serves as a meeting point connecting different regions, where the essence of Vietnamese agricultural products comes together and spreads,” she said.

It was also a space for residents to meet, experience local culture and strengthen community bonds, she said.

Eric Boudreault, a visitor from Canada, enjoys his first visit to the fair, saying durian is his favourite fruit. — VNS Photo Nguyễn Diệp

Eric Boudreault, a visitor from Canada, said he was delighted to experience a regional agricultural fair in the city for the first time.

The fair is a very interesting event, with friendly people, delicious food and a joyful atmosphere, he said.

“I’m happy to experience this fair, and durian is definitely my favourite fruit.” he said.

Growing interest from international visitors highlights the fair’s potential not only as a trading platform, but also as a distinctive urban cultural and culinary experience that can contribute to the city’s tourism development, according to organisers. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

FDI attraction shifts from volume to quality

Việt Nam continues to be a reliable destination for investors thanks to its stable macroeconomic environment, consistent investment policies and improving capacity in electronics and component manufacturing.
Economy

Year marked with mass infrastructure funding

Within less than 12 months, Việt Nam has seen three nationwide waves of project launches and completions, from April through December, with combined investment running into the quadrillions of Vietnamese đồng.
Economy

Vietjet honoured with PM’s commendation

Under the direction of the Prime Minister and with close coordination with the Ministry of Public Security-Department C06, Vietjet was the first enterprise to participate in the development and implementation of the project applying electronic identification, authentication and biometric recognition via VNeID platform for passengers.
Economy

HCM City hosts OCOP and Regional Specialties Week

HCM City hosts OCOP Products and Regional Specialties Week from December 19 to 21, bringing together nearly 400 enterprises, cooperatives and production establishments in an effort to expand consumption markets and stimulate year-end shopping demand.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom