Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Shift to sustainable construction important: forum

December 20, 2025 - 17:32
As Việt Nam commits to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the need to restructure the construction sector toward greener, more circular, and more responsible practices has become more urgent than ever, according to the Việt Nam Construction Sustainability Forum (VSCF 2025).

 

The Việt Nam Construction Sustainability Forum was held in HCM City on December 19 to discuss the importance of sustainble construction. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — As Việt Nam commits to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the need to restructure the construction sector toward greener, more circular, and more responsible practices has become more urgent than ever, according to the Việt Nam Construction Sustainability Forum (VSCF 2025).

VSCF 2025 took place in HCM City on December 19, bringing together key stakeholders to promote the construction sector’s green transition. 

It was hosted by the HCM City Association of Construction and Building Materials (SACA), attended by relevant government agencies as well as domestic and international professional organisations.

According to a United Nations report, the construction and building sector currently accounts for approximately 37 per cent of total energy-related CO₂ emissions and consumes over 30 per cent of the world's total energy and natural resources.

Bùi Xuân Cường, deputy chairman of HCM City People’s Committee, said that HCM City’s construction industry accounted for around 22 per cent of the city’s GDP, and was facing pressure in terms of infrastructure, building density and climate change.

Therefore, sustainable development of the construction industry would be a strategic choice to enhance the competitiveness and quality of life of the city's residents.

However, transitioning into sustainable construction is facing numerous challenges, such as the need for a perfected system of standards and criteria that conform with international practices, and businesses having to balance the initial investment cost with the long term benefits of green construction, according to Cường.

Businesses must have the capability to apply new technologies and construction materials, especially recycled and low-emission material, he said, adding that they must also account for climate change and weather risks.

HCM City has been implementing many important programmes and projects, such as developing smart cities, applying digital transformation in construction management, encouraging green buildings and energy saving practices, renovating old apartment buildings, and upgrading transportation and drainage infrastructure, Cường said.

“The city is also a pioneer in piloting and applying international green building standards such as LEED, LOTUS, and EDGE, contributing to reduced energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.”

Lê Ngọc Tuấn, deputy director of the Climate Change Department (Ministry of Agriculture and Environment), said that Việt Nam’s businesses in the fields of construction and material would struggle with international market integration if they do not “greenify” their production processes.

Việt Nam suffered heavily from climate change, so its urban infrastructure needed to focus on both emission reduction and adapting to climate change.

Đinh Hồng Kỳ, chairman of the HCM City Construction and Building Materials Association, said that while businesses would be willing to shift towards sustainable construction, they were unclear on the big picture and the specific steps to take. 

Establishing a clear legal framework is a prerequisite for businesses to confidently invest and transition to green and sustainable practices, he said.

Experts at the forum discussed policies and regulations for green construction, developing environmentally friendly technologies and materials, green financing and carbon credit, and climate change-adaptive infrastructure.

A certification ceremony was held to award four international green building certification systems: LEED, LOTUS, EDGE, and BRI.

In addition, VSCF 2025 held a recognition ceremony honouring 17 pioneering enterprises in sustainable development within Việt Nam’s construction sector. 

The honoured enterprises are leaders in technological innovation, green materials production, ESG governance, emissions reduction, and positive contributions to the community. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

FDI attraction shifts from volume to quality

Việt Nam continues to be a reliable destination for investors thanks to its stable macroeconomic environment, consistent investment policies and improving capacity in electronics and component manufacturing.
Economy

Year marked with mass infrastructure funding

Within less than 12 months, Việt Nam has seen three nationwide waves of project launches and completions, from April through December, with combined investment running into the quadrillions of Vietnamese đồng.
Economy

Vietjet honoured with PM’s commendation

Under the direction of the Prime Minister and with close coordination with the Ministry of Public Security-Department C06, Vietjet was the first enterprise to participate in the development and implementation of the project applying electronic identification, authentication and biometric recognition via VNeID platform for passengers.
Economy

HCM City hosts OCOP and Regional Specialties Week

HCM City hosts OCOP Products and Regional Specialties Week from December 19 to 21, bringing together nearly 400 enterprises, cooperatives and production establishments in an effort to expand consumption markets and stimulate year-end shopping demand.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom