Shift to sustainable construction important: forum

HCM CITY — As Việt Nam commits to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the need to restructure the construction sector toward greener, more circular, and more responsible practices has become more urgent than ever, according to the Việt Nam Construction Sustainability Forum (VSCF 2025).

VSCF 2025 took place in HCM City on December 19, bringing together key stakeholders to promote the construction sector’s green transition.

It was hosted by the HCM City Association of Construction and Building Materials (SACA), attended by relevant government agencies as well as domestic and international professional organisations.

According to a United Nations report, the construction and building sector currently accounts for approximately 37 per cent of total energy-related CO₂ emissions and consumes over 30 per cent of the world's total energy and natural resources.

Bùi Xuân Cường, deputy chairman of HCM City People’s Committee, said that HCM City’s construction industry accounted for around 22 per cent of the city’s GDP, and was facing pressure in terms of infrastructure, building density and climate change.

Therefore, sustainable development of the construction industry would be a strategic choice to enhance the competitiveness and quality of life of the city's residents.

However, transitioning into sustainable construction is facing numerous challenges, such as the need for a perfected system of standards and criteria that conform with international practices, and businesses having to balance the initial investment cost with the long term benefits of green construction, according to Cường.

Businesses must have the capability to apply new technologies and construction materials, especially recycled and low-emission material, he said, adding that they must also account for climate change and weather risks.

HCM City has been implementing many important programmes and projects, such as developing smart cities, applying digital transformation in construction management, encouraging green buildings and energy saving practices, renovating old apartment buildings, and upgrading transportation and drainage infrastructure, Cường said.

“The city is also a pioneer in piloting and applying international green building standards such as LEED, LOTUS, and EDGE, contributing to reduced energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.”

Lê Ngọc Tuấn, deputy director of the Climate Change Department (Ministry of Agriculture and Environment), said that Việt Nam’s businesses in the fields of construction and material would struggle with international market integration if they do not “greenify” their production processes.

Việt Nam suffered heavily from climate change, so its urban infrastructure needed to focus on both emission reduction and adapting to climate change.

Đinh Hồng Kỳ, chairman of the HCM City Construction and Building Materials Association, said that while businesses would be willing to shift towards sustainable construction, they were unclear on the big picture and the specific steps to take.

Establishing a clear legal framework is a prerequisite for businesses to confidently invest and transition to green and sustainable practices, he said.

Experts at the forum discussed policies and regulations for green construction, developing environmentally friendly technologies and materials, green financing and carbon credit, and climate change-adaptive infrastructure.

A certification ceremony was held to award four international green building certification systems: LEED, LOTUS, EDGE, and BRI.

In addition, VSCF 2025 held a recognition ceremony honouring 17 pioneering enterprises in sustainable development within Việt Nam’s construction sector.

The honoured enterprises are leaders in technological innovation, green materials production, ESG governance, emissions reduction, and positive contributions to the community. — VNS