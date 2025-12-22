PM hands over decision appointing Acting Minister of Industry and Trade

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a conference in Hà Nội on Monday to announce and present a decision transferring Chairman of the Members’ Council of the Việt Nam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) Lê Mạnh Hùng to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, where he was appointed Acting Minister.

Presenting the appointment decision, PM Chính congratulated Hùng on the major responsibility entrusted by the Party and State to lead a ministry described as an economic "pillar" with a vanguard role in advancing national industry, trade and services.

Hùng, born in 1973 in the northern province of Hưng Yên, a graduate of the Hà Nội University of Science and Technology, is a general chemical and organic chemistry engineer, holding a PhD in petrochemicals and organic catalysis.

He praised Hùng's more than 27 years of expertise, robust leadership, strategic foresight, creative mindset and hands-on experience in state administration and corporate governance.

The PM urged Hùng to build on predecessors' legacies, promote unity and consensus, and pioneer national industrialisation and modernisation; drive fast, sustainable, digital and green growth; spearhead market, product and supply chain diversification alongside deeper global integration; combat wastefulness, negativity, corruption, counterfeiting, smuggling and trade fraud; develop a capable, integrity-driven team; and push decentralisation and delegation of authority in tandem with resource allocation, personnel training, oversight and administrative reforms.

The Government leader voiced confidence that Hung would harness his background to deliver rapid, sustainable sectoral progress, targeting double-digit growth to support national economic ambitions in the new era.

The Government would provide full support and optimal conditions, he added, while calling on ministries, agencies and localities to work closely with Hùng and the ministry’s leaders to successfully fulfill the tasks entrusted by the Party, State and people.

Taking the helm, Hùng vowed maximum effort to uphold the ministry's traditions and achievements, strictly adhere to Party and State policies, and follow the PM's directives, especially strategies for a strong industry-trade sector, contributing to national growth and development goals.

He wished to continue receiving support from the Party, State and Government leaders, including the PM; the National Assembly’s supervision; close coordination from ministries, agencies and localities; business and public engagement; and above all, collective unity among all officials, civil servants, public employees and workers across the entire sector.

His predecessor, Nguyễn Hồng Diên, under a Politburo’s personnel decision, has been assigned to join the National Assembly Party Committee and its Standing Board, and hold the post of the committee's Deputy Secretary for the 2020–2025 term. — VNS