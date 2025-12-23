“Việt Nam Wood” certification mark launched as symbol of validation

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Administration of Forest launched the “Việt Nam Wood” certification mark at a conference held in Hà Nội on Monday, marking a major step in building a unified identity and strengthening the credibility of Việt Nam’s wood industry in domestic and international markets.

Việt Nam currently ranks fifth worldwide and second in Asia in wood and forestry product exports, with turnover reaching US$17.35 billion in 2024 and projected at $18 billion in 2025. However, the lack of a national certification mark has limited brand recognition and value.

The “Việt Nam Wood” mark, therefore, represents a strong commitment to legally sourced timber, high quality, and environmental and social responsibility, serving as a legal safeguard for Vietnamese products and enhancing business competitiveness.

After extensive preparation, the Intellectual Property Office of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Science and Technology granted the registration certificate for the “Việt Nam Wood” mark to the Việt Nam Forest Administration on October 17, 2025.

Trần Quang Bảo, Director of the administration, said the mark is more than a logo, describing it as a platform to increase added value and unite enterprises under a shared national brand, helping forestry become a pillar of a multi-value economy.

At the conference, the Việt Nam Administration of Forest presented the first licences to use the “Việt Nam Wood” mark to seven exemplary enterprises that meet strict standards on quality and origin, including Woodsland JSC, Nhuận Phát New Materials Co Ltd, Phú Tài Đồng Nai One-Member Co Ltd, Vina G7 JSC, Kim Thanh A Co Ltd, Triệu Thái Sơn Co Ltd, and Minh Long Group JSC.

Trần Lê Hồng, Vice Director of the Intellectual Property Office, noted that inadequate control of product standards can undermine the reputation of the entire market. He stressed that the “Việt Nam Wood” certification mark will enable more unified and effective management, laying a solid foundation for the sustainable development of Vietnam’s wood industry.

The certification mark, he added, embodies a collective commitment by authorities and enterprises to credibility, quality and sustainable growth of Vietnamese wood products in both domestic and global markets, Hồng said. — VNS