PM calls for stronger efforts to fight corruption as “internal enemy”

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has described corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena as “internal enemies”, against which the fight is long term, difficult and complex, with prevention as the priority.

The PM, who is also Secretary of the Government Party Committee, chaired the committee's conference on Monday to review the prevention and combat of corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena during the Party’s 13th tenure.

While acknowledging progress in the work, the PM pointed out a number of shortcomings, emphasising that corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena have continued to pose threats to the survival of the Party and the regime.

Participants highlighted anti-corruption efforts by the Government, with the issuance of 875 decrees and 981 resolutions during the Party's 13th tenure. The PM also signed 428 decisions related to the work. More than 2,000 administrative procedures and over 2,200 business conditions were cut or simplified, saving an estimated VNĐ26.6 trillion (US$1 billion) annually and helping curb misconduct, especially petty corruption.

Transparency and accountability in public service were strengthened. Inspections were conducted at over 128,000 agencies and units, detecting violations at 1,248 of them and leading to disciplinary actions against 2,689 officials and civil servants.

The inspection sector carried out over 32,000 administrative inspections and more than 752,000 specialised ones, uncovering economic violations worth over VNĐ703 trillion and more than 19,000 hectares of land. Several high-profile cases received strong public attention.

PM Chính stated that Việt Nam is entering a new development phase with higher requirements for fighting corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena. He stressed that efforts must be stronger, more methodical, scientific, persistent, and resolute, with no off-limit zones or exceptions.

He requested continued identification of the prevention and combat against corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena as a central political task linked to the Party building and political system reinforcement. Ministries and sectors were instructed to institutionalise the relevant Party regulations promptly and effectively.

He assigned the Government Inspectorate and the Ministry of Finance to regularly review relevant regulations, recommend amendments, and ensure consistency across the legal system.

He stressed the need for clearer accountability of leaders in detecting and handling corruption, stronger protection for those who dare to innovate for the common good, and measures to curb the influence of interest groups and prevent corruption from emerging at the policy-making stage.

PM Chính urged proactive prevention, strict punishment of violations, and decisive recovery of corrupt assets. Sensitive sectors should be prioritised for inspection, and cases showing criminal signs must be promptly transferred to investigative agencies.

He also requested improving asset recovery, as well as tackling bottlenecks in the evidence settlement mechanism.

The Government leader also underscored the need for the acceleration of administrative reform, digital transformation, strengthened decentralisation, and delegation of power with tighter supervision and greater accountability, and the consolidation of anti-corruption units.

He stressed the importance of building a disciplined, professional, and integrity-driven public service, and addressing hesitation and responsibility avoidance among officials. He also called for stronger public communications, better supervision by the Vietnam Fatherland Front, mass organisations, the press, and citizens, and timely handling of public complaints and denunciations.

He instructed relevant agencies to complete the settlement of the 12 prolonged loss-making projects under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the mandatory transfer of weak banks, to be reported before December 5. He also urged decisive action to resolve nearly 3,000 long-delayed projects nationwide, including major hospital construction projects.

Concluding the conference, the PM asked for strong political determination and clear assignment of tasks, responsibilities, and outcomes to build a clean and strong Government Party Committee and contribute to the overall Party building. — VNA/VNS