Việt Nam always attaches importance to advancing ties with Brunei: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said Việt Nam always attaches great importance to advancing its Comprehensive Partnership with Brunei and hopes that the bilateral ties will continue to develop substantively, bringing concrete benefits and contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.

At a meeting in Hà Nội on Monday with Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, who is on a state visit to Việt Nam, PM Chính said the visit offers an important opportunity to review progress in bilateral cooperation and set out new directions to elevate the partnership to a higher, more effective level.

He praised Brunei’s political stability, solid economic performance, and strong social welfare under the Sultan’s leadership, as reflected in the country’s high Human Development Index. He expressed confidence that Brunei will successfully realise its national development vision (Brunei Vision 2035 or Wawasan 2035), becoming a dynamic and sustainable economy.

Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah reaffirmed Brunei’s commitment to deepening its Comprehensive Partnership with Việt Nam and extended his condolences to Vietnamese communities affected by recent floods and landslides in the central region.

Both leaders welcomed the robust progress made under the 2023–27 Action Programme, noting frequent high-level exchanges, active cooperation mechanisms and strong economic growth, with two-way trade rising to nearly US$671.4 million in 2024, up 165 per cent from the previous year and surpassing the 2025 target. Collaboration in defence and security, agriculture, fisheries, oil and gas, Halal industry, tourism, and education has also continued to develop effectively.

To further strengthen relations, PM Chính proposed maintaining regular high-level contacts and ensuring effective implementation of the Action Programme. He called for strengthened economic, trade, and investment cooperation in key sectors, such as oil and gas, chemicals, Halal food processing, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

He said Việt Nam hopes Brunei will continue to support Vietnamese enterprises in providing oil and gas services, recognise Halal certificates for export and facilitate participation in global supply chains. Việt Nam stands ready to assist Brunei in ensuring food security and supplying raw materials for Halal production, while the two sides could explore a potential rice trade agreement.

The government leader also called for enhanced maritime cooperation, particularly in fisheries and information-sharing on law enforcement at sea. Việt Nam remains committed to tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and looks forward to Brunei’s continued support for its efforts to develop a sustainable marine economy.

The PM proposed expanding cooperation in the fields of culture, sports, and education, enhancing mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries, and especially fostering linkages between education institutions, student exchange programmes, and joint research.

Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah expressed support for PM Chính's proposals, emphasising the need for the two nations to strengthen cooperation in energy, fisheries, Halal industry, and people-to-people exchanges. He said the agreements signed during this visit would inject fresh momentum into bilateral cooperation.

Both sides agreed to continue close coordination at regional and international forums, such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations, and to uphold ASEAN’s common position on key regional issues, including Myanmar and East Sea issues, for the sake of regional and global peace, stability, and development.

The Sultan took this occasion to invite PM Chính to visit Brunei at an appropriate time. The PM thanked the Sultan and accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNA/VNS