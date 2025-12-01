NA deputy warns of sophisticated cross-border drug syndicates

HÀ NỘI — The recent seizure of 1.2 tonnes of narcotics smuggled from the Golden Triangle into Việt Nam has revealed the scale, sophistication and cross-border reach of modern drug syndicates, National Assembly Deputy Nguyễn Thị Việt Nga said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly, deputy Nga from Hải Phòng City said the case reflects a new phase of internationalisation and professionalisation in drug crime. Instead of small, fragmented groups, many networks now operate with the structure, resources and tactics of a corporate organisation, relying on complex logistics, sophisticated concealment and coordinated operations across multiple countries.

Nga said that the Golden Triangle remains one of the world’s largest synthetic drug production areas. Việt Nam’s strategic position makes it both a potential consumer market and a transit corridor for shipments heading elsewhere, particularly via maritime routes.

Traffickers are increasingly skilled at hiding smuggled goods. Many register import-export or logistics companies as fronts, conceal drugs in containers and frozen goods, and exploit priority customs lanes. They divide transport into segments, hire separate courier teams, and rely on disposable SIM cards, drones, GPS trackers and encrypted communications. This represents a shift toward high-tech criminal activity rather than conventional smuggling.

Criminal alliances in the Mekong region are also growing. Groups in Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia often coordinate with ringleaders in Việt Nam, renting warehouses, hiring Vietnamese couriers and creating shell companies to mask operations. Violence and resistance to law enforcement have also intensified, with traffickers exploiting remote terrain and long borders to escape arrest.

Rising domestic demand, particularly among young people, creates dual pressure: preventing Việt Nam from becoming an international transit hub while limiting drugs’ penetration into communities.

Deputy Nga said the case exposed several weaknesses. Long, mountainous borders with numerous informal crossings stretch patrol resources thin, while inspection equipment is limited, making land-border interdiction difficult.

At border gates and in logistics chains, traffickers exploit manual inspections, incomplete digitisation and loopholes in container checks. Some 'ghost companies' file fraudulent import-export records to hide illicit cargo. Understanding inspection routines, criminals plan routes to bypass strict checkpoints.

Coordination among Border Guard, Police and Customs has improved, but fragmented data and the lack of a real-time shared platform slow investigations and allow traffickers to change routes or transit points. High-risk businesses such as newly registered firms, companies with sudden spikes in import-export volume or frequent ownership changes are not yet tracked by a risk-alert system, leaving opportunities for smuggling.

Although international cooperation has expanded, Nga stressed the need for deeper operational collaboration, including joint investigations, real-time intelligence sharing and extradition arrangements with Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and China.

She called for stronger legislation and higher penalties for new criminal tactics, including drone use, exploiting e-commerce and logistics platforms, laundering money through digital currencies and establishing shell companies. Businesses or individuals knowingly facilitating drug trafficking should face tougher sanctions.

She also recommended investment in technology with automated container scanners, high-intensity imaging systems, artificial intelligence to detect high-risk shipments and shared databases linking law enforcement agencies. Wider use of digital tracking, route camera monitoring and smart cargo-flow management would help identify suspicious containers sooner.

NA deputy Nga said that drug prevention is not just an enforcement issue but a social challenge affecting the next generation. Education in schools, tighter oversight of high-risk entertainment venues, precursor control and humane rehabilitation programmes must complement stronger enforcement to protect communities and youth. — VNS