Party General Secretary arrives in Vientiane for State visit to Laos

VIENTIANE — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, together with a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam arrived in Vientiane on Monday morning, beginning a State visit to Laos.

During his two-day stay in the neighbouring country, the leader will attend the 50th National Day celebrations of Laos and co-chair a high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP).

The visit is made at the invitation of LPRP General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse.

General Secretary Lâm and his entourage were welcomed at Wattay International Airport by Politburo member, permanent member of the LPRP Central Committee's Secretariat and Vice President of Laos Bounthong Chitmany; Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Vilay Lakhamphong; Party Central Committee member and head of the Presidential Office Khemmani Pholsena; Party Central Committee member and Chief of the LPRP Central Committee Office Phet Phomphiphak; Party Central Committee member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane; Party Central Committee member and Mayor of Vientiane Atsaphangthong Siphandone; deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Valaxay Lengsavad; among other Lao officials.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm and his spouse, officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, as well as members of the Vietnamese community there were also at the airport to welcome the delegation.

This visit is one of Việt Nam’s most important diplomatic activities in 2025 and marks General Secretary Lâm’s first state visit to Laos in his new position.

It takes place at a highly significant moment as Laos celebrates the 50th anniversary of its National Day (December 2, 1975 - 2025), and as both Parties prepare for their National Congresses in 2026 - key events that will outline major policy directions for each country’s development.

It once again affirms the strong resolve of the two Parties’ and States’ leaders to continue preserving, nurturing and promoting the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.— VNA/VNS