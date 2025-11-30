Việt Nam–Laos solidarity built through shared struggle, national development: Lao FM

VIENTIANE — The 50th anniversary of the Lao National Day marks not only a major milestone in Laos’ nation-building journey but also a vivid reminder of the steadfast, loyal, and profound solidarity that Vietnam has extended to Laos throughout the five decades of cooperation, Laos' top diplomat has said.

On the occasion of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to Laos on December 1–2, Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane spoke to the Vietnam News Agency about his country's major development milestones and Việt Nam's heartfelt support for its neighbour over the past 50 years.

Thongsavanh said over the past five decades, particularly during more than 40 years of renovation, Laos has overcome significant challenges and achieved notable socio-economic progress. One of the most visible successes is education reform as illiteracy, once affecting 70% of the population, has been largely eliminated, laying a crucial foundation for national development.

Infrastructure and industry have also made major advances. In the early years, even National Highway 13 - the country’s main north-south artery was largely unpaved. Today, a comprehensive road network links provinces and districts, while nationwide access to electricity has expanded dramatically. These improvements, he said, vividly demonstrate Laos’ transformation.

In foreign affairs, Laos now maintains diplomatic relations with more than 140 countries and operates over 40 overseas missions. Party-to-Party diplomacy has broadened to more than 100 political parties in over 80 nations, while people-to-people exchanges have flourished. Despite economic and financial challenges, Laos remains committed to pursuing sustainable development.

On this occasion, Thongsavanh expressed profound gratitude to the international community, especially Việt Nam, for its loyal, wholehearted, and meaningful support since the earliest days of Laos. Việt Nam's assistance, he stressed, has made vital contributions to Laos’ national construction and development.

For General Secretary Lâm's upcoming visit, his first to Lao in this position, he said it carries special significance, helping enhance the special relationship between the two Parties, States, and peoples.

The visit takes place as both countries prepare for major political events such as the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP)'s 12th National Congress and the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)’s 14th National Congress. During his stay, he will also attend celebrations marking the 50th National Day of Laos, an event honouring the country’s remarkable progress, supported in important part by Việt Nam.

In a complex global and regional context, the Lao FM emphasised that strengthening cooperation, connectivity, and integration is essential. During the visit, the two countries are expected to advance their great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation, while exploring new strategic cooperation directions for sustainable development.

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1962, the minister reaffirmed, Việt Nam and Laos have always stood shoulder to shoulder during their struggles for independence and their causes of national construction and development. The 1977 Việt Nam–Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation remains a historic legal cornerstone, shaping a rare and exemplary bilateral relationship. Today, as global uncertainties intensify, the continued consolidation of the Việt Nam–Laos special bond is even more vital, bringing practical benefits to both peoples and contributing to regional and global peace, stability, and development. — VNA/VNS