Việt Nam, Laos advance together into new development era

MOSCOW — On the occasion of the fiftieth National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975-2025), representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia visited the Lao Embassy in the country to extend their congratulations, emphasising the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and their people.

Vietnamese Ambassador Đặng Minh Khôi extended his best wishes to Lao Ambassador to Russia Siphandone Oybuabuddy, his spouse, and all staff at the embassy, expressing his delight at the significant achievements the Lao people have made over the past five decades under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP).

The Vietnamese diplomat recalled that on November 27 in Hà Nội, a grand ceremony was held to celebrate the 50th National Day of Laos and the 105th birthday of President Kaysone Phomvihane, with the attendance of many senior leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State. Khôi stressed that Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and a high-level Vietnamese delegation will pay an official visit to Laos from December 1-2 to join the Lao Party and State leaders and people in the great celebration.

Throughout their development journey, Việt Nam and Laos have stood side by side, nurturing the friendship laid by President Hồ Chí Minh and President Kaysone Phomvihane, and building the Việt Nam - Laos great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation, Khôi said.

The ambassador stressed that Việt Nam and Laos are entering a new phase of development, with both parties, nations, and peoples steadfastly committed to progressing together, deepening their enduring friendship, broadening cooperation for mutual prosperity, and for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

Expressing gratitude to the Vietnamese diplomat for his kind wishes, Oybuabuddy underscored that the Laos–Việt Nam relationship is a “precious asset” to be preserved and strengthened across generations. He highlighted that the two embassies have consistently fostered close ties, cooperation, and mutual support in diplomatic activities and cultural exchanges.

The Lao diplomat said he believes that his country will always stand by the Vietnamese people whenever needed, working together to build their nations.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed upcoming cooperation initiatives and activity plans for their respective embassies, aiming to further strengthen the brotherly Việt Nam–Laos relationship. — VNS