HCM City seeks to expand cooperation with New Zealand partners

HCM CITY – The HCM City People’s Committee on Friday hosted a ceremony marking the fiftieth anniversary of Việt Nam – New Zealand diplomatic relations (1975–2025), reaffirming the city’s commitment to deepening ties with New Zealand across multiple fields.

The event brought together New Zealand Ambassador to Việt Nam Caroline Beresford, representatives of New Zealand businesses and nationals living and working in HCM City, along with many Vietnamese officials and alumni who previously studied in the Oceanian nation.

In his congratulatory remarks, Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Được said that over the past half-century, geographical distance has never prevented the peoples of Việt Nam and New Zealand from coming closer together, united by the shared values of peace, solidarity, compassion, and an aspiration for sustainable development.

He emphasised that the friendship, trust, and common vision for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region over the last fifty years have formed a solid foundation for continuously strengthening and expanding bilateral ties.

The official said HCM City is proud to be one of Việt Nam’s most dynamic and pioneering localities having contributed significantly to the two countries' relations. The city has become a trusted destination for many New Zealand educational institutions, organisations and businesses, creating diverse and practical cooperation opportunities with visible results in various sectors. The city has also twice welcomed New Zealand naval vessels, events that not only underscored strong political trust but also offered opportunities to enhance people-to-people bonds.

Sharing local development orientations, Được noted that the city hopes to keep working closely with New Zealand to expand cooperation in promising fields, including education – training, science – technology, innovation, high-tech agriculture, sustainable trade, the green economy, and climate change adaptation.

The city also places strong emphasis on fostering people-to-people, cultural, and sports exchanges, as well as strengthening links between young generations of both countries—seen as essential bridges for long-term trust and partnership, he added.

For his part, Scott James, New Zealand Consul General in HCM City, said bilateral relations have grown strongly over the past fifty years, built on persistence, trust, and shared aspirations. The countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership reflects the stability of this relationship, as well as their commitment to unlocking cooperation potential.

He emphasised that HCM City plays a central role in bilateral ties, serving as the birthplace of some of the most successful cooperation initiatives in high-quality agriculture, food technology, and education. The city’s vibrant community of students, entrepreneurs, and professionals continues to generate new opportunities that strengthen the foundation of bilateral relations.

New Zealand businesses, he added, are eager to collaborate with the city’s dynamic community, sharing expertise in sustainable food systems, climate-resilient horticulture, and creative services.

HCM City is not only a gateway but also a major engine driving New Zealand – Việt Nam cooperation, and New Zealand looks forward to further solidifying this partnership in the years ahead, the diplomat went on.

During the celebration, participants enjoyed cultural performances by Vietnamese and New Zealand artists. — VNA/VNS