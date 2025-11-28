Vũ Đại Thắng elected Chairman of People’s Committee, assigned as Deputy Secretary of Hà Nội's Party Committee

HÀ NỘI — The Party Committee of Hà Nội held a conference on Friday to announce the Politburo’s decision on personnel matters, in which Vũ Đại Thắng was assigned as a member of the municipal Party Committee and its Standing Board, serving as Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

In the decision, Thắng, born in 1975, ceases working as a member of the Party Committee of Quảng Ninh Province and its Standing Board, and steps down as Secretary of the provincial Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Meanwhile, due to unavoidable reasons related to health and at the request of Nguyễn Đức Trung, the Politburo decided to assign him as Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies, according to the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, Nguyễn Quảng Dương.

Also on November 28 afternoon, at the 28th session of the 16th Hà Nội People’s Council for the 2021–2026 term, Thắng, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee, was elected Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term.

At the same time, the People’s Council carried out the procedure to relieve Trung of his position as Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee due to health reasons and at his own request – less than a month after he was assigned to hold this post.

Trung was assigned to hold the vice chairmanship position in the Central Strategic Policy Committee.

In his inaugural remarks, Thắng affirmed that he accepted the positions with the highest sense of responsibility, with a constructive and humble attitude, ready to learn and to devote his utmost effort to the cause of building and developing the capital city of Hà Nội to become increasingly civilised, modern, and rich in cultural identity.

Clearly identifying the responsibility of the individual directly organising and bearing the highest accountability for the effectiveness of managing and administering socio-economic development, ensuring security, and improving people’s living standards in the capital, Thắng affirmed that he will work with the municipal People’s Committee to lead, direct, and administer socio-economic development and local governance with a spirit of discipline, integrity, and efficiency, ensuring seriousness at every stage.

He emphasised improving the efficiency of administration, taking decisive and consistent action according to the principle of “clear tasks, clear personnel, clear timelines, clear responsibilities, and clear outcomes,” and considering the satisfaction and trust of the people as the ultimate measure of administrative performance. — VNA/VNS