Việt Nam seeks to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation with European business community

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang called for strengthened information exchange to support the prevention and combat of crime and legal violations, particularly in economic, trade and investment activities in Việt Nam, while meeting with Jens Rubbert, Chairman of the EU–ASEAN Business Council (EU–ABC), in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The minister also proposed enhanced coordination in detecting and addressing counterfeit, imitation and substandard goods, in order to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of businesses and consumers.

Highlighting more than three decades of cooperation, Quang emphasised that Việt Nam–EU relations have grown robustly, comprehensively and substantively, on the foundation of shared values, mutual trust and a long-term vision. The partnership has become a key pillar in Việt Nam's foreign policy and economic development strategy, he stated.

He noted that the two sides have maintained regular delegation exchanges at all levels and effectively implemented bilateral cooperation agreements, such as the Việt Nam–EU Partnership and Cooperation Agreement and the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), achieving positive results in political, economic and social fields.

The minister affirmed that the meeting provided an important opportunity for both sides to discuss cooperation directions and measures to ensure a secure and efficient investment environment for enterprises, while also laying the groundwork for cooperation mechanisms between the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) and European businesses in areas of mutual interest.

He also called on EU–ABC, EuroCham and European enterprises operating in cybersecurity and high-tech production to consider organising training courses and issuing certifications for cybersecurity specialists of MPS, as well as promoting investment and technology transfer projects.

Minister Quang suggested that EU–ABC, EuroCham and European firms hold technology introduction forums for the National Cybersecurity Association and relevant state agencies, and explore mechanisms for information exchange between Vietnamese authorities and European cybersecurity companies regarding emerging cyber threats and attack methods.

He welcomed plans for EU–ABC and EuroCham to work with the MPS on thematic engagements covering areas such as cybersecurity, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), saying such cooperation would help connect capable European enterprises with specialised units under the ministry, enabling in-depth discussions and detailed assessments of technical requirements and safety standards.

For his part, the EU–ABC Chairman affirmed that European businesses regard Việt Nam as a priority destination in their development strategy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and expressed the desire to continue accompanying Việt Nam in the years ahead.

He proposed maintaining regular dialogue channels at both leadership and technical levels, ensuring timely information sharing and the resolution of challenges, and promoting cooperation and investment opportunities between enterprises on both sides, thereby contributing to further deepening the Việt Nam–EU comprehensive partnership in a more practical, effective and sustainable manner. — VNA/VNS