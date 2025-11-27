Vietnamese foreign minister extends condolences over Hong Kong building fire

HÀ NỘI — Upon learning of a fire on Wednesday at a residential complex in Hong Kong (China), causing heavy casualties and property damage, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung on Thursday sent a message of sympathy to John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The death toll in a devastating fire in Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in Tai Po District had risen to 65 as of Thursday afternoon, said the city's Fire Services Department.

The Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong (China) remains on high alert to assist any Vietnamese nationals impacted by the recent deadly fire in Tai Po district, as Hong Kong authorities continue urgent rescue operations, said its Consul General Lê Đức Hạnh.

Hạnh called the disaster a catastrophic blow to lives and property, noting several foreigners among the dead.

As of November 27 afternoon, the Consulate General had logged no reports of Vietnamese casualties.

It had already held an emergency meeting, dispatched staff to track the crisis, and prepared citizen protection measures for immediate rollout if needed.Vietnamese in distress can dial the Consulate General’s round-the-clock hotline at +852 6923 4922.

The residential area consists of eight buildings, all of which were encased by green mesh and scaffolding due to a major renovation project.

Three men responsible for the renovations were arrested earlier for suspected manslaughter, as the police investigation pointed to flammable materials covering the buildings as a possible cause for the rapid spread of fire. — VNA/XINHUA