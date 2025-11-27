Int'l community provides $16 million to help Việt Nam recover from natural disasters

HÀ NỘI — In the wake of devastating disasters in Việt Nam, the international community, foreign governments and international organisations have offered condolences, encouragement and valuable financial assistance.

Phạm Thu Hằng, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the statement on Thursday in response to queries on international support for Việt Nam as the country endured historic floods and successive natural disasters, causing severe losses of life and property.

The total value of this support is estimated at nearly US$16 million, Hằng noted.

"The resources will be delivered directly to affected areas and into the hands of impacted residents through Việt Nam’s competent authorities," the spokeswoman said.

“These days, we have also witnessed deeply moving stories of foreign friends and tourists who joined local communities and authorities across various provinces and cities to support people in hardship in many different ways. This is a tremendous source of encouragement and reflects the spirit of international solidarity and mutual support, helping affected communities in Việt Nam overcome difficulties."

The Government and people of Việt Nam deeply appreciate this timely, practical and invaluable support, Hằng said.

New Zealand was the latest aid provider to the recovery efforts, revising their assistance from NZD$1 million to $3 million during Foreign Minister Winston Peters' visit to Việt Nam.

As of November 27, historic floods and landslides in the central region due to torrential downpours since mid-November had left 108 people dead or missing, and preliminary economic losses are estimated at VNĐ14.352 trillion ($544 million), especially in the three provinces of Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa and Gia Lai.

While the localities are just beginning to recover post-disaster, Typhoon No. 15 is intensifying over the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) and threatens to unleash further rains on the already struggling regions of Việt Nam.

Flooding destroyed 426 houses, mainly in Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa and Lâm Đồng provinces. A further 2,066 houses were damaged, and a total of 272,666 houses were inundated.

Fifty-nine schools in Đắk Lắk and Khánh Hòa had to suspend classes. Many hospitals and clinics were damaged and required disinfection, though most have now resumed medical services.

Agricultural losses are extensive, with 51,807 hectares of rice and crops damaged, another 39,034 hectares of other crops affected, 944,475 livestock and poultry killed or swept away, and 373 hectares of aquaculture along with 100,470 cages and rafts damaged. — VNS