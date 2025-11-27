Politics & Law
Việt Nam calls for tighter global efforts against human trafficking

November 27, 2025 - 08:55
Việt Nam will work closely with the UN, its member states, and international organisations to protect individuals and build a safer, fairer, and more humane world. 
Việt Nam and 43 countries jointly issued the “Joint Statement on Combating Technology-Facilitated Trafficking in Persons”. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam considers the fight against human trafficking a top priority, Minister-Counsellor and Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to the UN Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên told the United Nations (UN) General Assembly’s high-level session in New York on November 24-26.

The event aimed to review the progress of the “Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons”, which was launched 15 years ago.

In his speech, Nguyên pointed to Việt Nam’s recent efforts to fine-tune the legal framework, including amendments to the 2024 Anti-Human Trafficking Law, and the integration of anti-trafficking measures into major policies, such as the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

He called on the international community to expand safe and regular migration channels, enhance cooperation at all levels, including public-private partnerships, based on shared responsibility and respect for national sovereignty; and accelerate the signing and ratification of the UN Convention against Cybercrime to counter the surge in human trafficking in digital environment.

Việt Nam will work closely with the UN, its member states, and international organisations to protect individuals and build a safer, fairer, and more humane world, he said.

On the sidelines of the session the same day, Việt Nam joined 43 countries in issuing the “Joint Statement on Combating Technology-Facilitated Trafficking in Persons”, presented by the ambassador and delegate head of the Republic of Korea.

The document highlighted growing concerns over human trafficking linked to online fraud schemes and pressed for tighter global coordination, greater private sector engagement, and UN mechanisms to more effectively combat rapidly evolving digital crimes. — VNA/VNS

