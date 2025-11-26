Deputy PM receives Palestinian foreign minister

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng on Wednesday received Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, who is on a working visit to Việt Nam.

Welcoming the Palestinian minister, Dũng stressed that her visit holds special significance as it marks the first exchange at the foreign minister level between the two countries since they established diplomatic ties.

He expressed his belief that the visit will help strengthen mutual understanding and open new directions for more substantive cooperation.

The Deputy PM conveyed thanks to the government and people of Palestine for extending sympathy to Việt Nam over losses caused by recent storms and floods in the central region.

Sharing sympathy with the hardships faced by the Palestinian people, Dũng affirmed that Việt Nam has closely followed developments in Palestine and supports all efforts aimed at ending violence, protecting civilians, and promoting a sustainable, peaceful solution.

Regarding the bilateral relations, he highlighted the traditional friendship between the two countries and noted that political and people-to-people exchanges have been strengthened.

The Vietnamese leader proposed that both sides work together to make cooperation more substantive and effective, particularly through the exchange of high-level delegations, expanding trade cooperation, and facilitating business exchanges to explore market opportunities and investment.

Dũng said Việt Nam stands ready to support Palestine in exporting agricultural products, seafood, garments, and footwear, in which Việt Nam has strong advantages. He also called for boosting people-to-people exchanges through cooperation between friendship organisations and the two communities.

The Palestinian minister thanked Deputy PM Dũng for the warm reception and conveyed greetings from President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa to Party and State leaders and the people of Việt Nam.

Expressing appreciation for Việt Nam’s long-standing support for Palestine at international forums, she stressed that such support carries profound significance for Palestine’s struggle for freedom.

She thanked Việt Nam for its assistance to the Palestinian embassy in Hà Nội, helping it maintain effective operations.

The minister said Palestine wants to promote the bilateral ties and hopes Việt Nam will share its experience in areas where it has strengths.

Aghabekian Shahin underscored the importance of people-to-people exchanges and shared her positive impression after visiting a Vietnamese university offering Arabic-language courses, where she met many Vietnamese students who are fluent in Arabic, an encouraging sign of interest in Palestinian culture. — VNA/VNS