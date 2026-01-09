Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

National Spring Fair 2026 scheduled for February in Hà Nội

January 09, 2026 - 15:28
The fair will also contribute to promoting the campaign “Vietnamese people give priority to using Vietnamese goods” and introducing Việt Nam’s traditional Tết culture to international visitors.
National Spring Fair 2026 to take place in February in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The National Spring Fair 2026 is scheduled to take place in early February at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Hà Nội, aiming to promote domestic products, stimulate consumer demand, and create fresh momentum as Việt Nam enters a new stage of development.

The fair, organised under the proposal developed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, is expected to run for five days from February 4 to 8, in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội, under the theme Connecting Prosperity – A Glorious Spring. It will be officially titled the Second National Fair – Spring 2026.

The event is planned to coincide with the Lunar New Year and will take place shortly after the 14th National Party Congress. According to Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn, who chaired a meeting on January 8 to review the proposal, the timing is expected to generate a festive and upbeat atmosphere nationwide, helping boost domestic consumption while prioritising Vietnamese-made products. The fair will also contribute to promoting the campaign “Vietnamese people give priority to using Vietnamese goods” and introducing Việt Nam’s traditional Tết culture to international visitors.

To enhance organisational effectiveness, the Deputy Prime Minister requested that the Ministry of Industry and Trade, as the lead agency, continue close coordination with the People’s Committees of Hà Nội, HCM City and other localities, as well as the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. The overall layout and design should be finalised with clearly defined product zones, covering sectors such as agricultural produce, textiles and garments, footwear and wooden furniture, in order to avoid overlap among exhibition booths.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade was also asked to consider extending the fair’s duration from five days to one week to create more opportunities for residents and international visitors to visit, shop and experience the event.

Regarding funding, Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn noted that the National Spring Fair is being positioned as a long-term national brand and therefore requires support from the state budget. He requested the Ministry of Finance to review funding arrangements, while instructing the Ministry of Industry and Trade to prepare a detailed and transparent cost estimate, drawing lessons from the organisation of the previous Autumn Fair, for submission to the Government.

Given the tight preparation timeline, ministries and agencies were urged to expedite implementation in strict compliance with legal regulations, ensuring transparency and preventing waste or negative practices.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade was tasked with finalising the proposal and submitting it to the Prime Minister for consideration by January 9. Localities and businesses were also encouraged to coordinate closely with media agencies to promote the event and participating products widely. — VNA/VNS

