Đà Nẵng aims to welcome nearly 93,000 MICE visitors in 2026

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng will step up efforts to boost MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism in 2026 through a renewed promotion programme, aiming to reinforce its position as a leading professional and appealing MICE destination in Việt Nam and the region.

The Đà Nẵng MICE Tourism Promotion Programme 2026, themed Đà Nẵng - Elevating your MICE Experience, will be implemented from January 1 through the end of the year. Under the programme, the city targets welcoming and supporting nearly 93,000 MICE visitors, representing an increase of about 12 per cent compared to 2025.

A key highlight of the 2026 programme is the expansion of eligibility criteria to better capture market demand, particularly from overseas. Domestic MICE groups with at least 70 participants and international groups of 30 or more participants will be eligible for support.

For the first time, Đà Nẵng will introduce enhanced recognition and appreciation mechanisms for outstanding MICE enterprises, designed to deliver tangible promotional benefits. These include maintaining corporate names and logos on the city’s MICE tourism information platform, providing free placement of promotional publications for six to twelve months, and offering preferential fees for participation in tourism promotion activities both domestically and internationally.

The programme also places strong emphasis on repeat visitors. MICE groups returning to Đà Nẵng for the second time or beyond will be recognised as “Loyal MICE Partners” and will receive additional incentives, including preferential pricing and vouchers to experience newly launched tourism products and services.

Alongside direct support for MICE groups, the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism is encouraging tourism enterprises to strengthen cooperation in promoting Đà Nẵng’s MICE brand.

Joint efforts are being made to develop a MICE standards framework aimed at standardising service quality in event organisation. The city is also promoting the development of specialised MICE offerings such as conferences combined with resort stays, teambuilding programmes, cultural and culinary experiences, and heritage tours across central Việt Nam.

Early in January 2026, Đà Nẵng’s MICE market recorded positive signals, with many international groups choosing the city for conferences, incentive programmes and combined leisure travel, including delegations from Singapore-based enterprises.

With an overall target of welcoming 19.1 million overnight visitors and generating nearly VNĐ70 trillion (nearly US$2.7 billion) in tourism revenue in 2026. The city is working to accelerate key development projects and diversify tourism products. These early gains are expected to create strong momentum for MICE tourism growth throughout the year, further strengthening the city’s appeal to global corporations and organisations. — VNA/VNS