New books get readers excited about Tết

HCM CITY — As Tết (Lunar New Year) approaches, both adult and child readers are getting excited about newly-released books about the most important Vietnamese traditional celebration.

Lion Books, one of the leading publishers of children’s books, is releasing a collection of picture books for children about Tết, available nationwide.

The book Nếp Tết nhà mình (Tết in Our Family) consists of 11 poems describing the traditions in the special holiday of Vietnamese people for toddlers and children aged up to 10 years.

Children can learn more about common Tết activities in a picture book, Tết tưng tửng - Nhà tưng bừng (Joyful Tết – Happy Family), including humorous stories about cleaning the house for the New Year, preparing the New Year feast and receiving lucky money (cash gifts traditionally given to children).

The publisher also republished a favourite book titled Mở ra là thấy Tết (Open the Book, Enjoy Tết), which was first released in 2023.

The book has two versions, featuring poems by Chiều Xuân about Tết in the North with đào (peach blossom) flowers and bánh chưng (square glutinous rice cakes), and in the South with mai (ochna) flowers, and bánh tét (cylindrical glutinous rice cakes).

According to Lion Books, all the books are expected to evoke fond Tết memories, joyful moments, laughs and love for children and parents.

The publisher also offers gifts in each book, including lucky money envelopes, stickers, zodiac animal models, and ô ăn quan, a traditional Vietnamese children’s board game.

Đông A Books, as a tradition, is releasing a new book celebrating the zodiac animal of 2026, the Horse.

Sách Tết Bính Ngọ 2026 (Book for the Lunar Year of the Horse 2026), compiled by veteran writer Hồ Anh Thái, features literary and artistic works, as well as songs about Tết in the past and present by celebrated and young artists and musicians.

The 292-page book consists of five parts, including the beginning of the spring, literature, poems, music and paintings.

The publication begins with stories of Tết in the past, such as Rồi lại xuân (Spring, Again) by Nguyễn Tường Bách, and Ba người khăn đóng áo dài trong kháng chiến (Three People in Vietnamese traditional dresses and headdresses during the revolution) by Xuân Phượng.

The work presents literary works about spring and love, including Thầm thì hoa nở (Blossoming Flowers) by veteran author Ma Văn Kháng, and Ba tháng nữa là xuân (Spring is coming in the next three months) by young writer Võ Đăng Khoa.

Poems for children by Phạm Anh Xuân and Dương Huy bring a joyful spring to readers.

The book also features a new song by celebrated composers Hứa Kim Tuyền and Xuân Ty titled Đi Về Nhà (Coming Home), and songs of all time Dịu Dàng Sắc Xuân (Gentle Spring) by Nguyễn Nam and Lời Tỏ Tình Của Mùa Xuân (Love of Spring) by Thanh Tùng.

The book has illustrations by prominent artists Hoàng Phượng Vỹ, Đặng Xuân Hòa and Đào Hải Phong, among others.

According to the publisher, the Sách Tết project was initiated in 2019, bringing readers on a journey of Tết through literary and artistic works by generations of Vietnamese writers and artists.

All the books are available at bookstores nationwide and on e-commerce websites. — VNS