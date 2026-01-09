“The Sorrow of War” novel removed from 50 outstanding Vietnamese literary, performing arts works

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced on January 9 that it has issued Decision No. 14/QD-BVHTTDL on removing Nỗi Buồn Chiến Tranh (The Sorrow of War) novel by Bảo Ninh, from the list of 50 outstanding Vietnamese literary and performing arts works created since national reunification (April 30, 1975).

Previously, on November 13, 2025, the ministry issued Decision No. 4313/QD-BVHTTDL approving and announcing the results of the selection of 50 outstanding works for the 1975–2025 period. The list included The Sorrow of War, one of the most widely known novels by writer Bảo Ninh.

On January 7, 2026, the ministry received a letter from the writer. The ministry then assigned its relevant functional units to meet with him and listen to his views regarding the selection.

Based on a review of the selection criteria and a comprehensive reassessment of the overall evaluation and voting process, and in accordance with the approved plan, regulations and criteria, as well as with full respect for the wishes of the author, the ministry issued Decision No. 14/QD-BVHTTDL on January 8, 2026.

The ministry expressed its appreciation for the attention and feedback from agencies, organisations, individuals and the public regarding the selection. In the coming period, it will continue to refine and improve the processes for evaluation, selection and recognition in the fields of culture, literature and the arts, particularly for activities of large scale and significant social impact, in order to ensure scientific rigor, objectivity and broad social consensus. — VNA/VNS