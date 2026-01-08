Young artists honoured at In't-scale award

HÀ NỘI — The 2026 Thiên Lý Path Award was presented to young artists Nguyễn Nguyệt Anh and Lâm Gia Huân, marking a milestone for emerging Vietnamese talent on the international art stage.

The award is the first international-scale art prize dedicated exclusively to Vietnamese fine arts students. It aims to encourage young artists to engage more deeply with the global art scene while creating opportunities to connect with international art institutions and markets.

While distinct in approach, both award-winning works, Trốn Tìm (Hide and Seek) by Anh and The Annam Oratory by Huân, reflect rigorous artistic exploration and a strong sense of individual creative identity.

The Annam Oratory depicts an Annamite woman veiled in gauze, emerging as a symbol of pure faith amid a majestic mountainous landscape.

Meanwhile, Hide and Seek, composed of two layers of silk with watercolour and gouache, emphasises softness in expression, unfolding an introspective game of concealment that connects humanity with nature and the hidden inner self.

“We believe that competitions and awards like this nurture future generations of talented painters," said jury member and art collector Hàn Ngọc Vũ. "They foster a healthy creative environment and lay the foundation for the long-term development of Vietnamese fine arts.”

The jury comprises leading experts, curators and artists from Việt Nam and France, chaired by Charlotte Aguttes-Reynier, with Honorary President Nicola Baudo, Chief Curator of Art Paris Guillaume Piens and Vietnamese and French artists Lê Huy Tiếp, Hà Mạnh Thắng and Alexandre Ebiala.

“This year’s submissions demonstrate the serious working spirit of young artists," said Baudo. "Many contestants show strong potential for long-term development, aligning with the award’s mission to accompany young artists on their path toward international artistic integration.”

The two award-winning artists will have the opportunity to exhibit their works in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Paris, in early April.

In addition, each artist will receive round-trip airfare and take part in an art programme in Paris, including professional networking opportunities.

The award ceremony took place on January 7 at the University of Science, Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội, with the participation of artists, collectors and a large number of fine arts students from training institutions across the country. — VNS