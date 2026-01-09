Đà Nẵng fireworks Fest to kick off in May

ĐÀ NẴNG — Sparks are set to fly as Đà Nẵng prepares to light up its skyline with the largest Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) yet, as 10 teams from Italy, mainland China, Germany, Japan, Macau (China), Australia, Portugal and France are set to compete from May 30 to July 11, making it one of the city’s most attractive tourism and cultural events in 2026.

The DIFF organising committee said in a statement following a working session with the city’s People’s Committee that Việt Nam will field two teams, Đà Nẵng-Việt Nam and Z21 Vina Pyrotech, alongside defending champion Jiangxi Yanfeng Art Fireworks Display, two-time champion Martarello Group S.R.L of Italy, Josef Steffes-Ollig Feuer Werk GMBH of Germany, Lux Factory POK 2.0 of France, Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks, Macau’s Apple Pyrotechnics and Australia’s Skylighter Fireworks.

According to the committee, the teams will compete over six nights themed Nature, Heritage, Culture, Creative, Vision and United Horizons, with performances staged along the banks of the Hàn River, highlighting the city’s peak summer tourism season.

First held in 2008, the festival will take place under the title United Horizons, reflecting the formation of a new Đà Nẵng City following the successful merger with the former Quảng Nam Province.

Four newcomers, Josef Steffes-Ollig Feuer Werk GMBH of Germany, Lux Factory POK 2.0 of France, Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks and Macau’s Apple Pyrotechnics, are set to make their debut at Việt Nam’s only international fireworks festival, adding fresh spectacle to an event that has become a signature of Đà Nẵng.

The festival has played a central role in building Đà Nẵng’s reputation as a Fireworks Festival City and a leading destination in central Việt Nam and across Asia. It typically attracts around 1.5 million visitors over its two-month run, generating millions of dollars in revenue for the city’s tourism industry.

Last year, China’s Jiangxi Yanfeng team claimed the title after a showdown with Z121 Việt Nam.

Since its inception, the festival has drawn top pyrotechnic teams from around the world. Canada’s Davis Whysall won the inaugural title in 2008, followed by China’s Liuyang Dancing in 2009 and France’s Jacques Couturier Organisation in 2010.

The United States team, Melrose Pyrotechnics, took top honours in 2013, while Italy’s Parente Fireworks secured back-to-back victories in 2011 and 2012. Australia’s Howard & Sons Pyrotechnics won in 2015 and Italy’s Martarello claimed the crown twice in 2017 and 2018.

Finland’s Joho Pyro Fireworks most recently dominated the festival, winning titles in both 2019 and 2024.

France claimed the championship in 2023 after the festival resumed following a three-year suspension caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2025, Đà Nẵng welcomed 17.3 million visitors, including 7.6 million international arrivals, generating VNĐ60 trillion (US$2.4 billion) in tourism revenue.

The city’s tourism sector is targeting 19.1 million visitors in 2026, with projected revenue of VNĐ70 trillion ($2.7 billion).

Located at the heart of a cluster of world heritage sites, including Hội An Ancient Town, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary and the Chàm Islands–Hội An World Biosphere Reserve, Đà Nẵng has emerged as one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic tourism hubs.

Officials said the annual fireworks festival would play a key role in promoting the city as a leading destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions tourism, helping strengthen Đà Nẵng’s position on the global tourism map. — VNS