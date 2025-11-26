Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Four bills on judicial affairs undergo voting at parliament

November 26, 2025 - 09:33
Lawmakers are expected to vote on four key judicial bills on Wednesday as Việt Nam’s National Assembly continues its 10th session.
Lawmakers discuss the bills on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to vote on four draft laws regarding judicial affairs on Wednesday morning, as part of its ongoing 10th plenary session.

The bills consist of the Law on Extradition, the Law on the Transfer of Persons Serving Prison Sentences, the Law on Mutual Judicial Assistance in Civil Matters, and the Law on Mutual Judicial Assistance in Criminal Matters.

After the voting, legislators will join in a plenary discussion on the draft revised Law on National Reserves, which is comprised of six chapters with 35 articles, down 31 from the current legislation.

The amendment aims to institutionalise the Party and State’s policies and directions; perfect the institutional framework on national reserves; enhance the decentralisation and delegation of power in building mechanisms, policies, and law; boost administrative procedure simplification, sci-tech application, innovation, and digital transformation in the field; and unlock and optimise every legal resource for national reserves.

In the afternoon, the NA is set to look into a draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on International Agreements, and a draft NA resolution on some special mechanisms and policies for improving the efficiency of international integration. — VNA/VNS

judicial reforms extradition law mutual legal assistance

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Australia pledges stronger support for Vietnam’s martyr repatriation efforts

Sen. Lt. Gen. Lê, Deputy Chief of the General Department of Political Affairs of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA), proposed that Australia share its experience and apply advanced technologies in research, data aggregation, investigation, classification, extraction of information, and the preservation of records to support Vietnam’s efforts to search for and repatriate the remains of its fallen soldiers.
Politics & Law

Lawmakers discuss plans to modernise education, improve public health

The 2026–2035 national target programme on modernising and improving the quality of education and training seeks to standardise and comprehensively modernise the education and training system, drive a substantial improvement in education quality, expand learning opportunities, ensure equitable access and promote lifelong learning.

