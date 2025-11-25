VFF leader welcomes delegates to 13th Việt Nam–China People’s Forum

HÀ NỘi — President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài welcomed delegates to the 13th Việt Nam–China People’s Forum in Hà Nội on Tuesday, expressing her thanks for fostering bilateral friendship and solidarity in recent years.

She highlighted the forum’s timing as both nations celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and actively realise the shared perceptions reached by top leaders of both Parties and States regarding the advancement of Việt Nam–China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership. Across three sessions, participants explored the 75-year trajectory of bilateral ties and tackled issues of mutual concern, including political theory, national governance, economic development, trade, investment, and sci-tech. They also put forward recommendations to enhance people-to-people exchanges and public diplomacy, contributing to the long-standing fraternal bond between the two nations.

The VFF leader said recommendations emerging from the forum will be forwarded to relevant agencies and leaders of both sides as valuable input to nurture a longstanding friendship and broaden grassroots connections.

Reflecting on the delegation’s visit to the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum, Hoài described the moment as a reminder of the historic friendship founded by President Hồ Chí Minh and Chairman Mao Zedong, and nurtured through generations of revolutionaries and citizens

Affirming people-to-people diplomacy as one of Việt Nam's three pillars of foreign policy, she believed that the delegates would continue serving as bridges to bring Vietnamese and Chinese citizens closer.

Sun Xueqing, Vice President of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and head of the Chinese delegation, said he was profoundly touched by the emphasis top leaders of both Parties and States place on people-to-people friendship and their personal involvement in guiding such exchanges.

According to him, leaders of the two Parties and States have maintained regular contacts and reciprocal visits, with both Party General Secretary and President of China, Xi Jinping and Party General Secretary Tô Lâm meeting representatives of friendship organisations and youth during their state visits.

He called this forum an important mechanism highlighted in the China–Việt Nam Joint Statement, noting that since its inception in 2010, it has convened for the 13th time. — VNA/VNS