PM’s visits to Kuwait, Algeria, South Africa broaden cooperation space across Middle East, Africa

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse, accompanied by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, have concluded their successful official visits to Kuwait and Algeria, and their trip to attend the G20 Summit and conduct bilateral activities in South Africa.

The nine-day working trip, filled with nearly 80 engagements, has helped open and revitalise a broad space for cooperation between Vietnam and partners across the Middle East and Africa.

In all three countries, the PM, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation received a very respectful and cordial welcome, reflecting the importance of their traditional relationship and the desire to strengthen and promote further cooperation with Vietnam.

A major outcome, Vietnam and Kuwait, Algeria and South Africa agreed to elevate relations with Việt Nam to a Strategic Partnership. These are Việt Nam's first Strategic Partners in the Middle East–Africa region, marking a new chapter for Việt Nam's traditional and promising ties with not only the three countries but also the wider region.

The upgraded partnerships reflect strong political trust and the expansion of cooperation across the board, particularly in the areas of economy, investment, culture, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and education. Economic cooperation was identified as the core driver to make the relationships deeper and more substantive. As PM Chính emphasised, strengthening ties will “enhance solidarity to create strength; promote cooperation to generate mutual benefit; and increase high-level and local-level exchanges to reinforce mutual trust and understanding.”

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung, the elevation of ties demonstrates the readiness of all three countries to advance defence and security cooperation with Việt Nam. Importantly, Kuwait, Algeria and South Africa can also serve as gateways for Việt Nam to expand relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council and the African Union.

During the trip, PM Chính held extensive meetings with senior leaders, officials, and businesses; attended economic and business forums; and witnessed the signing of more than 10 cooperation agreements covering specific sectors. Enterprises of Việt Nam and the three nations also concluded a number of deals that will help operationalise the newly established Strategic Partnerships.

Co-operation is expected to deepen not only in traditional areas but also in emerging fields such as mining; oil and gas exploration and refining; energy; agriculture; science and technology; innovation and digital transformation; aviation; tourism; and people-to-people exchanges.

Đỗ Hà Nam, Chairman and General Director of Intimex Group, said that during the trip, the company signed its largest-ever export contract with an Algerian partner for 24,000 tonnes of coffee per year, worth US$110 million. He noted that many new partners expressed interest in working with the company, not only for domestic consumption but also for distribution to surrounding markets.

Meanwhile, PM Chính highlighted the historic common ground that links Việt Nam with Kuwait, Algeria and South Africa – mutual support during the struggle for national independence and reunification – and said that this legacy should be carried forward as each nation pursues development and prosperity.

In Algeria, PM Chính met with leaders of Algeria’s National Liberation Front (FLN). Abdelkrim Benmebarek, Secretary-General of the FLN, stressed that Việt Nam’s struggle against colonialism has long inspired freedom movements worldwide. Following the meeting with PM Chính, Algeria’s President instructed ministries and agencies to promptly implement the agreements reached, including the cooperation agreement between the FLN and the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Meeting with Vietnamese communities in all three countries, PM Chính expressed appreciation for their affection for the homeland, reaffirming that the unity and patriotism of overseas Vietnamese constitute invaluable national assets. He reiterated that the Party and State have issued numerous policies to support overseas Vietnamese in maintaining ties with their roots and in pursuing favourable conditions for livelihood and development.

Amid his dense programme, PM Chính continued to direct domestic affairs. He chaired two online meetings from Algeria and South Africa on responses to severe flooding in central Việt Nam, including one held at night.

A key part of the trip was the PM’s participation in the G20 Summit in South Africa, which brought together leaders of G20 members, 20 guest countries, and 21 international and regional organisations.

PM Chính delivered several important remarks, presenting proposals to foster rapid and sustainable development, promote peace and cooperation, and share Việt Nam’s development orientations and recent achievements with the international community.

At sessions on “Sustainable and Inclusive Economic Growth – Leaving No One Behind” and “G20’s Contributions to a Resilient World,” he proposed three strategic guarantees to advance inclusive and sustainable growth. In another discussion on “A Fair and a Just Future for All – Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence,” he welcomed the theme chosen by South Africa, which reflects the world’s three major transitions: green, digital and demographic-labour transitions.

He outlined three strategic priorities: building fair, equal and transparent partnerships on strategic minerals based on harmonised benefits and shared risks; creating breakthroughs in high-quality human-resource training tied to modern and sustainable labour-market development; and developing an AI ecosystem that serves human beings rather than replaces them.

Việt Nam, he affirmed, stands ready to work closely with the G20 and international partners to implement these priorities through concrete programmes and projects.

According to Minister Trung, Việt Nam's participation demonstrated its active and responsible role in addressing global issues. On the margins of the Summit, the Vietnamese PM also held meetings with more than 30 leaders of countries and international organisations to promote bilateral cooperation, engaging in direct discussions on specific issues and projects.

The PM's visits to Kuwait, Algeria and South Africa, together with his participation in the G20 Summit, marked another successful step in implementing Việt Nam’s foreign-policy orientations set out at the 13th National Party Congress and relevant Politburo resolutions.

The outcomes create significant momentum and inspiration for ministries, sectors and localities to realise Vietnam’s development aspirations and to attract international resources in the new era. – VNS