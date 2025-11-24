Vietnamese, Chinese Party commissions boost cooperation on internal affairs, anti-corruption, judicial reform

HÀ NỘI — Lê Hồng Quang, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and Deputy Head of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs on Monday chaired the talks with a delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's Commission for Political and Legal Affairs led by its deputy secretary-general Wang Yixing.

Quang affirmed that as neighbours, Việt Nam and China share a long-standing friendship, anchored in the principle of being “both comrades and brothers.” He noted that in recent years, ties between the two Parties and States have maintained the most positive, comprehensive, and substantive momentum in decades. In the context of the Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange and celebrations of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, cooperation has continued to advance across sectors.

He congratulated the CPC on successfully organising the fourth plenary session of its 20th Central Committee, emphasising the session’s importance in outlining major orientations for China’s forthcoming 15th five-year plan and its goal of fostering new quality productive forces to drive socio-economic transformation.

On future cooperation, Quang proposed that the two agencies fully implement their signed Memorandum of Understanding. Key priorities include maintaining regular exchanges to build trust; enhancing professional training for Vietnamese officials in internal affairs, law, anti-corruption, anti-wastefulness and judicial reform; and strengthening information-sharing and experience exchanges on institutional and legal consolidation in these areas. He also called for greater coordination on issues related to national security and integrity education for public officials.

Quang expressed confidence that, with strong support from the high-ranking leaders of both Parties, cooperation between the two commissions will continue to grow in a substantive and results-oriented manner, contributing to the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the building of a Việt Nam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

The two sides exchanged experiences on managing internal affairs, safeguarding national security, maintaining social stability, and preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness and other negative phenomena, as well as on judicial reform.

Speaking at the talks, Wang praised Việt Nam’s notable achievements in socio-economic development, building a socialist rule-of-law state and maintaining political stability. These, he noted, reflected the sound leadership and long-term strategic vision of the CPV.

He affirmed that China attaches great importance to strengthening ties with Việt Nam in general and cooperation with the CPV Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs in particular. Wang expressed confidence that collaboration between the two bodies will become increasingly substantive and effective, contributing to stronger relations between the two Parties and States and to further advancing the building of the Việt Nam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. — VNA/VNS