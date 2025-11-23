Vietnamese PM meets with German, Egyptian, Norwegian counterparts in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Johannesburg on Sunday, as part of his activities on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa.

Meeting with Chancellor Merz, PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to its Strategic Partnership with Germany and highly evaluates Germany’s leading role in the European Union. Việt Nam welcomes and supports Germany’s active presence in the Asia–Pacific region, contributing to regional peace, stability and sustainable development, he said.

The two leaders stressed the importance of solidarity, friendship and cooperation amid the current global and regional context. They underscored the need to continue promoting free trade, the smooth flow of goods and services, and the removal of bottlenecks to facilitate business and production for the benefit of the people.

PM Chính thanked the German parliament for ratifying the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) on November 13, shortly after the two PMs’ phone call in September. He expressed his confidence that the enforcement of the EVIPA would create breakthroughs in bilateral trade and investment.

He also thanked the German Government for its provision of ODA for Việt Nam in the fields of energy, environment and vocational training, and proposed Germany continue long-term cooperation programmes on dual vocational training, facilitate recognition of Vietnamese qualifications based on German standards, and further support the Vietnamese community in Germany in integrating into the host’s society and contributing to the bilateral ties.

Praising Việt Nam’s rising role and position in the region and the world, as well as its achievements across sectors, Chancellor Merz stated that Việt Nam is an important partner in Germany’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

He expressed Germany’s wish to expand cooperation in areas of mutual strength and need, including minerals, high-speed rail, vocational training, defence industry development, and cyber security. The German leader recommended strengthened joint work in vocational education.

PM Chính noted that bilateral cooperation in ensuring security and combating crimes, including offences affecting national security, is essential for maintaining social stability.

At the meeting with Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly, the two sides expressed their delight at the upgrade of the bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership during the state visit to Egypt by State President Lương Cường in August. They agreed to soon finalise the Action Programme for implementing the Việt Nam–Egypt Comprehensive Partnership framework.

With the determination to raise bilateral trade turnover to US$1 billion, PM Chính proposed the two sides promptly convene the Joint Working Group to study the feasibility of a Việt Nam–Egypt free trade agreement, establish the Việt Nam–Egypt Business Council, accelerate negotiations and soon sign an Agreement on Double Taxation Avoidance, strengthen investment cooperation, and facilitate Vietnamese enterprises in participating in Egypt’s new administrative and urban development projects and doing business in the country.

He also suggested both sides boost agricultural cooperation, promote agricultural product exports; and soon complete market-opening procedures for Egyptian products such as potato, date, and pomegranate into Việt Nam, as well as for Việt Nam’s rice, lychee, and dragon fruit into Egypt.

Agreeing with PM Chính’s proposals, the Egyptian PM proposed both sides coordinate and soon develop an Action Plan to advance trade cooperation with concrete progress commensurate with the potential and the bilateral relationship.

He welcomed and encouraged Vietnamese firms to further explore the market and invest in Egypt, especially in the fields of telecommunications, infrastructure, and artificial intelligence. He expressed his hope that cooperation with a dynamic economy like Việt Nam will help Egypt connect with the highly potential ASEAN market.

PM Madbouly also proposed the two sides coordinate to effectively implement the Letter of Intent on promoting defence cooperation signed during President Cường’s visit to Egypt, while inviting Việt Nam to send a delegation to attend the Egypt Defence Expo 2025 in Cairo in December.

At the meeting with his Norwegian counterpart, PM Chính appreciated the progress made in the bilateral relations in recent times and expressed the desire for both sides to work together to soon sign a Letter of Intent on establishing a Green Strategic Partnership, aiming to strengthen cooperation in green transition, circular economy, and climate change adaptation.

He also urged the Norwegian Government to continue to encourage Norwegian enterprises and investment funds to invest and expand their investment in Việt Nam, particularly in marine economy, green transition, renewable energy, and circular economy.

The two leaders agreed to enhance the exchange of high-level delegations, towards upgrading the bilateral relations to a higher level in the near future; and to promote the early conclusion of negotiations and signing of a Free Trade Agreement between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and Việt Nam.

Agreeing with PM Chính’s proposals, the Norwegian PM suggested the two countries further expand and deepen cooperation in various fields, especially offshore wind power, renewable energy, circular economy, fisheries, and waste treatment. He also held that the two sides will continue to support each other at regional and international forums for the sake of peace, stability, and common interests of the regions and the world.

These were the final activities of the Vietnamese Government leader during his trip to attend the G20 Summit and his bilateral engagements in South Africa, which also marked the conclusion of his working trip to Kuwait, Algeria, and South Africa.

On the same day evening, PM Chính and his spouse, together with the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, departed South Africa for Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS