PM’s spouse visits, presents gifts to residents of Tsakane community in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG — Within the framework of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s trip to attend the G20 Summit and conduct bilateral activities in South Africa from November 21–23, his spouse, Lê Thị Bích Trân, participated in various meaningful social and cultural activities.

Trân met with Humile Mashatile, spouse of South African Vice President Paul Mashatile; Bawinile Lamola, spouse of Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola; and Head of the International Diplomatic Spouses Association in South Africa Karem Ruiz de Rivieres.

Together with Bawinile Lamola and Karem Ruiz de Rivieres, Trân then visited and presented gifts to residents in the Tsakane community and toured the Lesedi Cultural Village, which is located within the Cradle of Humankind, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Expressing her delight at meeting the spouses, Trân said she was deeply impressed by the gentle beauty of Johannesburg in particular and South Africa in general. She also conveyed her sincere thanks for the warm and thoughtful hospitality extended to the Vietnamese delegation by South Africa.

At the Tsakane community, located in East Rand, 38 kilometres from Johannesburg and known for its gold and coal mining heritage since the late 19th century, Tran personally presented gifts brought from Việt Nam to local residents and students. From food and household items to school bags and stationery sets, all the gifts were warmly received by local people and children.

She emphasised that both Việt Nam and South Africa place great importance on policies that care for people’s lives, ensure social welfare, and improve material and spiritual well-being. The consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party and State is to put the people at the centre and leave no one behind, Trân affirmed.

Trân also expressed her confidence that the authorities and people of Tsakane will continue to further improve the lives of the local community, while conveying her hope that students facing difficult circumstances will always strive to overcome challenges and pursue their studies for a brighter future. — VNA/VNS