Việt Nam, Cambodia strengthen political trust, people-to-people solidarity

PHNOM PENH — A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation led by its deputy head Triệu Tài Vinh paid a working visit to Cambodia from November 19-21 to deepen the special friendship between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and enhance political trust and people-to-people solidarity.

On November 20, the delegation had a working session with the CPP Central Committee’s Propaganda and Education Commission, led by deputy head Pov Sotheara. The two sides exchanged experience in communication, education and information dissemination.

Pov Sotheara expressed delight at the discussion, emphasising the importance of strengthening ideological work and cooperation between the two Parties’ communications bodies to preserve their traditional friendship and close coordination.

She thanked the CPV Central Committee for its congratulatory message marking the CPP’s 74th founding anniversary, and extended warm congratulations to Việt Nam on its 80th National Day in 2025.

Vinh congratulated the CPP on its achievements and strong public support, including success in post-pandemic recovery, socio-economic development and improvements in workers’ welfare.

He underscored the importance of cooperation between the two Parties in countering misinformation aimed at undermining Việt Nam–Cambodia relations.

Both sides discussed strengthening communication and ideological education in the current context, including political training for officials, combating hostile narratives that threaten national solidarity, and guiding public opinion to maintain confidence in each Party and State’s policies.

The same day, the delegation met with representatives of the CPP Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission, led by deputy head Ith Samheng. In a friendly and constructive atmosphere, the two sides highlighted the importance of closer cooperation in mass mobilisation work, especially through practical mechanisms and exchanges between current and future leaders.

They also discussed ethnic and religious affairs, sharing experience in community outreach, engaging religious dignitaries and respected local figures, and promoting solidarity along the shared border.

On November 19, CPP Vice President and head of the CPP Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Samdech Men Sam An received the Vietnamese delegation. She expressed confidence that the visit will further strengthen cooperation, especially in educating younger generations about the shared history and fostering people-to-people exchanges in border provinces.

She also commended Việt Nam’s development achievements under the leadership of General Secretary Tô Lâm, particularly its goals of achieving upper-middle-income status by 2030 and high-income status by 2045.

Vinh hailed Cambodia’s progress under CPP leadership and praised Samdech Men Sam An’s contributions to mass mobilisation and national unity, as well as the Việt Nam-Cambodia ties.

He noted that the visit aims to intensify cooperation in communication, mass mobilisation, ethnic and religious affairs, and border-area development, thereby strengthening solidarity between the two Parties, States and peoples.

During the visit, the delegation laid flowers at the Cambodia–Việt Nam Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh, met with leaders of the Khmer–Việt Nam Association (KVA), visited the Vietnamese Embassy, and made a trip to Siem Reap. — VNS