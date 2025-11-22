International community steps up support for Việt Nam’s disaster recovery

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam grapples with extensive damage caused by recent storms and prolonged flooding, especially in the central and Central Highlands regions, the international community has offered emergency assistance to help the country overcome the crisis.

Countries including the UK, the Republic of Korea (RoK), New Zealand, and the US, and international organisations such as the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and UNICEF have announced aid packages in support of Việt Nam’s immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts.

On November 21, the RoK Government announced an emergency aid package worth one million USD, to be channelled through IOM Việt Nam to support storm-response activities. The assistance focuses on people who were temporarily displaced or evacuated during two major storms - Bualoi and Matmo - and subsequent severe floods that hit northern Việt Nam from late September 2025.

RoK Ambassador to Việt Nam Choi Youngsam reaffirmed his country’s commitment to working closely with the Vietnamese Government and IOM to ensure that emergency support is promptly delivered to those in the most vulnerable circumstances.

IOM Chief of Mission in Việt Nam Kendra Rinas said the assistance will strengthen ongoing IOM efforts to help the most vulnerable communities. According to IOM, its response and recovery plan consists of two phases: the emergency phase providing multipurpose cash assistance to meet essential needs, and the early-recovery phase that supports housing repair and reconstruction through training on climate-resilient, safe housing and conditional cash grants.

The aid comes at a critical time, as Storm Fengshen (Storm No. 12) and Storm Kalmaegi (Storm No. 13) continue to affect central provinces.

Also on November 21, the UK Embassy in Hà Nội announced an additional humanitarian aid package worth GBP300,000 (US$392,385) for flood-hit areas in central Việt Nam, adding to the GBP500,000 provided in October. The aid is part of a wider UK package for Việt Nam and the Philippines - two ASEAN countries severely affected by recent typhoons.

Flooding remains critical in the south-central and Central Highlands provinces after prolonged heavy rainfall brought by Kalmaegi, pushing river levels in Khánh Hòa, Đắk Lắk and Gia Lai to record highs, even surpassing previous historic flood peaks in some areas.

The UK’s additional aid will be implemented through UNICEF in close coordination with the Việt Nam Disaster and Dike Management Authority (VDDMA). Assistance will focus on Gia Lai province, providing emergency cash support, clean water and hygiene supplies to the hardest-hit communities.

UK Ambassador to Việt Nam Iain Frew affirmed that as a Comprehensive Strategic Partner and a member of the Việt Nam Disaster Risk Reduction Partnership, the UK stands ready to cooperate closely with Việt Nam to meet urgent needs and strengthen long-term climate resilience.

Earlier, on November 17, the US Embassy announced US$500,000 in emergency aid to support households and communities hardest hit by storms Fengshen and Kalmaegi, particularly in securing temporary shelter and clean water. This follows another US$500,000 the US provided in October to help Việt Nam respond to previous storms. The US emphasised its commitment to supporting Việt Nam’s relief efforts as communities face widespread damage from consecutive severe storms.

On November 13, New Zealand announced NZ$1 million (over US$560,000) in humanitarian assistance to help Vietnamese communities recover from recent storms and widespread flooding. The aid, part of New Zealand’s Disaster Response Partnership, will be delivered through New Zealand non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working with Vietnamese partners.

New Zealand Ambassador to Việt Nam Caroline Beresford reaffirmed her country’s solidarity with Việt Nam as a Comprehensive Strategic Partner, expressing hope that the assistance will contribute to urgent relief efforts and help affected communities rebuild their lives. — VNA/VNS