President meets with visiting Speaker of Korean National Assembly

HÀ NỘI — President Lương Cường met with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Woo Won Shik in Hà Nội on November 21 afternoon within the framework of the latter’s official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn.

Warmly welcoming Speaker Woo and the high-ranking delegation of the Korean National Assembly on their official visit to Việt Nam, President Cường assessed the visit as having important significance, adding new momentum to develop the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries more substantially and effectively in the coming time. He affirmed that the two countries have truly become each other's leading important partners.

Expressing his pleasure to visit Việt Nam again, Speaker Woo conveyed the warm regards of Korean President Lee Jae Myung, and sincerely thanked President Cường for attending the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Gyeongju, contributing to the overall success of the event. He said that the RoK will actively share experiences and closely coordinate with Việt Nam to successfully organise the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting 2027 in Việt Nam.

Speaker Woo emphasised that the relationship between the RoK and Việt Nam is a special and inseparable relationship. The RoK wants to promote and further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam, and is ready to accompany Việt Nam on the journey to realise the goal of becoming a developed, high-income country by 2045.

The two leaders expressed their joy at the important achievements of the two countries in many fields since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992. They agreed to continue strengthening political trust to create a solid foundation for promoting other areas of cooperation between the two countries; and continue to concretise commitments and agreements reached during recent visits by senior leaders of the two countries.

Appreciating the results of the talks between NA Chairman Mẫn and Speaker Woo, President Cường hoped that the legislative bodies of the two countries would closely coordinate to create a legal corridor, implement the content of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and support the agreements and commitments of the two governments.

Believing that the potential and strengths of cooperation between the two countries are very huge, the President emphasised that the two sides need to continue strengthening political trust; increase the exchange of delegations at the high level and by ministries, localities, and businesses of the two countries; promote cooperation in defence, security, and prevention and combat of transnational crimes; and strengthen cooperation in education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges to create deeper connection and understanding between the people of the two countries.

Highly agreeing with the proposals of President Cường, Speaker Woo hoped that Việt Nam would continue to support and remove difficulties for Korean enterprises and create favourable conditions for the Korean business community to confidently make long-term investment in Việt Nam. The Speaker said that he would coordinate with the Vietnamese legislative body to support the two countries' governments to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields, in conformity with the interests of the two nations’ people.

On this occasion, President Cường expressed his thanks and hoped that the Korean side would always pay attention to and support the Vietnamese community in the RoK to integrate, live, study, and work stably and permanently in the country. He also affirmed that the Vietnamese side would also create favourable conditions for the Korean community in Việt Nam.

The two leaders agreed to continue to closely cooperate and support each other in regional and international forums of mutual interest, and make efforts to promote the long-term peace process on the Korean peninsula. — VNS