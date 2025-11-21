National Assembly sets legal framework to guide responsible AI growth

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly deputies on Friday voiced strong support for the introduction of the Law on Artificial Intelligence (AI), stressing that it will serve as a foundational legal framework for a transformative technology expected to shape national competitiveness for decades to come.

During a group discussion held as part of the ongoing 10th session, lawmakers said that as countries around the world ramp up investment in AI, Việt Nam urgently needs a comprehensive legal framework to avoid falling behind and to proactively seize opportunities presented by the new technology wave.

Deputy Tô Ái Vang of Cần Thơ City said that the law is essential to meeting the country’s development needs and aligns with global trends.

She cited several strategic goals outlined in Party resolutions, including maintaining Việt Nam’s position among the top three ASEAN nations in the Global Innovation Index; ensuring the digital economy accounts for around 20 per cent of GDP; placing the country among the regional leaders in AI development and application; establishing at least five world-class digital technology enterprises; and gradually mastering key digital and strategic technologies.

“With such ambitious targets, we must establish legal provisions that provide a basis for implementation."

"Most importantly, the legal framework must align with international and regional norms, enabling integration, cooperation and the safe and lawful application of AI.”

Deputy Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Nga of Quảng Trị Province called for clearer definitions in the draft law to ensure AI-related research activities do not overlap with those in the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation.

She emphasised the need to maintain consistency with the Law on Digital Technology and other legislation being reviewed at the same session.

The draft law designates the National Committee on Artificial Intelligence as an inter-agency body responsible for directing and coordinating AI strategies, while the Ministry of Science and Technology would serve as the lead agency overseeing implementation and evaluation.

However, Deputy Tuyết Nga argued that the draft lacks clarity regarding the committee’s legal status, functions, authority, organisational structure and operational mechanism, and does not authorise the Government to issue detailed regulations in these areas.

She proposed defining the necessity of establishing this committee, specifying its organisational model and legal standing, and ensuring alignment with Party directives on streamlining the state apparatus.

Regarding human-resource development stipulated in Article 24, Nga praised the draft for taking a holistic and strategic approach, covering AI education from the general-school level to higher education and research, and clearly outlining the roles of the State, educational institutions and businesses.

She recommended adding provisions to attract domestic and international AI experts to teach and conduct research, as well as policies enabling mobility and collaboration between universities and enterprises.

Nga also noted that although the draft includes 36 articles, it does not specify any prohibited behaviours – an omission she described as significant.

She stressed that defining banned acts in the AI law is crucial to preventing misuse, protecting human rights, ensuring fair competition and promoting responsible AI development. She proposed adding an article outlining prohibited behaviours.

Raising concerns about children’s access to AI, Deputy Lò Thị Luyến of Điện Biên Province said some countries set a minimum age of 13 for AI access, while others, including some neighbouring countries, have yet to regulate this area despite worrying trends.

“In some places without age restrictions, media reports have shown children following AI blindly, befriending AI and even expressing romantic attachment or ‘marrying’ AI. Allowing children, whose minds are still like blank sheets of paper, to engage with AI without safeguards poses significant risks for the future,” she cautioned, calling on the drafting committee to clarify how the law will address this issue. — VNS