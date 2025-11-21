Việt Nam, Czech Republic strengthen cooperation in corruption combat

PRAGUE — A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, led by its Deputy Head Nguyễn Thanh Hải, paid a working visit to the Czech Republic from Tuesday to Thursday to exchange experience and promote bilateral cooperation in preventing and combating corruption, as well as advancing public sector integrity.

On Thursday, the delegation held a meeting with representatives of the Czech Ministry of Justice, including Franek Michal, Director of the Department for the Development of Anti-Corruption Legislation.

At the meeting, Hải briefed the Czech side on Việt Nam’s recent achievements in combating corruption, stressing that the work is a central task receiving strong and consistent direction from the Party and State, with the active involvement of multiple agencies.

He underlined the important role of the public in detecting, reporting and helping to address corrupt practices.

For his part, Michal presented the Czech Republic’s anti-corruption model, noting that the Government provides direct oversight while the Ministry of Justice develops legal frameworks and coordinates specialised advisory groups that propose solutions in three-year cycles, adjusted to changes in government. Investigations and trials related to corruption are conducted independently by police, prosecutors and courts in accordance with the Criminal Code, with the Ministry of Justice not permitted to interfere in judicial procedures.

He stressed that transparency, strong legal frameworks and active international cooperation remain core priorities for the Czech Republic.

The country participates in the Open Government Partnership (OGP) to enhance data sharing, exchange experience and promote effective legal and policy models.

It also operates a monitoring mechanism for lobbying activities to help ensure accountability in interactions between officeholders and interest groups.

Whistleblower protection is safeguarded under a dedicated law to prevent retaliation or job loss, an issue of particular interest to the Vietnamese side.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Vietnamese delegation visited the Supreme Public Prosecutor’s Office in Brno.

Both sides spoke highly of the implementation of the 2017 agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons and the 2023 agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

Michal Fiala, Director of the Department for Serious Economic and Financial Crime, briefed the delegation on the office’s operations and shared experience in investigating and prosecuting major corruption cases in recent years.

The Czech side reaffirmed its willingness to share experience and expand cooperation with Việt Nam in the fight against corruption and serious economic crimes. — VNA/VNS