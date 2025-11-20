Việt Nam – Algeria joint statement on establishing strategic partnership

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Algeria have issued a joint statement on elevating bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s official visit to the African country from November 18-20 at the invitation of his Algerian counterpart Sifi Ghrieb.

Việt Nam and Algeria share a long-standing traditional friendship, rooted in mutual solidarity during their struggles for independence, and reinforced over decades by political trust and mutual support. The new relationship framework reflects the growing significance of their ties in the new era, aiming to expand comprehensive, substantive, and effective cooperation; strengthen existing mechanisms, and promote new initiatives.

For political, diplomatic, security, and defence cooperation, the two sides agreed to enhance the exchange of delegations, particularly at the high level; promote the effectiveness of the Intergovernmental Committee and political consultation mechanisms; and consider establishing subcommittees for cooperation in investment, energy, industry, agriculture, and digital transformation. The two countries also agreed to further strengthen defence, security, legal, and judicial cooperation, while intensifying coordination in addressing non-traditional security challenges.

The two sides affirmed their support for multilateralism and the reform of global governance toward a fairer, more effective system that prioritises the interests and voices of developing countries. They expressed support for the central roles of ASEAN and the African Union (AU).

Việt Nam welcomed Algeria’s accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) and supported Algeria in becoming a sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN, while Algeria backed Vietnam’s increased contribution to implementing the AU’s Agenda 2063.

The two sides regarded economic, trade, and investment cooperation as a key pillar and motivation of their Strategic Partnership. They agreed to boost trade promotion, diversify exchanged goods, and expressed their intention to initiate negotiations for a preferential trade agreement, gradually removing tariff and non-tariff barriers between the two countries.

They agreed to establish a working group on Việt Nam-Algeria business cooperation within three months, encouraging businesses to strengthen connections, invest, tap into the complementary potential of both economies, and share financial and banking expertise. They also expressed a desire to enhance the implementation of agreements and expand transport cooperation, aiming for a direct flight agreement, boosting tourism and trade between North Africa and Southeast Asia, while increasing technical collaboration, workforce training, and digitalisation in the transport sector.

In energy and mining, both sides appreciated the collaboration between Sonatrach and Petrovietnam, encouraging the expansion of joint exploration and extraction of oil and gas, as well as research and development of petrochemical and strategic mining projects.

The two countries agreed to promote collaboration in sustainable agricultural development, resources management, and climate change response, encouraging Vietnamese investment in agricultural complexes in Algeria to support food security domestically and regionally.

Cooperation in science and technology, digital transformation, telecommunications, digital infrastructure, data, smart postal services, and artificial intelligence will also be strengthened, with Algeria supporting the modernisation of its information networks.

Algeria expressed readiness to assist Việt Nam in building a Halal ecosystem to serve global supply chains through experience sharing, training, and certification recognition.

The two sides also committed to closer collaboration in housing, urban planning and management, personnel training, disaster risk reduction research, and the development of new urban centres.

Cultural, sports, and arts exchanges will be promoted, alongside cooperation in education, higher education, research partnerships, and expert exchanges. Collaboration will also be strengthened in archiving, digitisation, preservation, and utilisation of shared historical documents.

The two countries expressed their intention to increase cooperation between localities, starting with Điện Biên Province in Việt Nam and Batna Province in Algeria.

Both sides agreed to initiate negotiations on a visa exemption agreement for holders of ordinary passports to facilitate people-to-people exchanges, tourism, economic and investment activities, and to create favourable conditions for communities and businesses from both countries to contribute to bilateral relations. VNA/VNS