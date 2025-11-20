Czech Republic announces $132,500 aid to flood-hit central localities

HÀ NỘI — Milos Vystrcil, President of the Senate of the Czech Republic’s Parliament, has agreed a humanitarian aid package of VNĐ3.5 billion (US$132,500) for people affected by typhoons and floods in central Việt Nam through the Việt Nam Red Cross Society.

He made announcement during talks with State President Lương Cường on Thursday in Hà Nội.

Milos Vystrcil expressed his hope that Việt Nam would soon overcome the difficulties and recover from the damages caused by natural disasters.

During the talks, both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in Việt Nam–Czech Republic relations across multiple fields, built on a foundation of high political trust.

Bilateral trade turnover has grown impressively, reaching $2 billion in 2024 and $1.9 billion in the first ten months of 2025.

The two leaders agreed that the figure still does not reflect the full potential and strengths of the two countries. Both countries still have room to increase trade, promote investment and expand cooperation in various other areas.

State President Cường proposed that the legislative bodies of the two countries continue to coordinate to create a favourable legal framework for bilateral cooperation, serving the common interests of both nations and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and worldwide.

To further promote practical and effective Việt Nam–Czech Republic cooperation, President Cường suggested that both countries strengthen contacts and exchanges at all levels and through various channels to consolidate political trust.

He proposed they boost cooperation in economy, trade, investment, defence and security, science and technology, education and training, culture and tourism as well as promote people-to-people exchanges to enhance mutual understanding and expand new areas of cooperation where the two sides can complement and support each other.

The President also requested the Czech Republic’s support in encouraging other European Union (EU) member states to promptly ratify the Việt Nam–EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and support the European Commission (EC) in lifting the IUU “yellow card” on Việt Nam’s seafood exports.

Agreeing with the proposals of President Cường, the Czech Senate President stated that the legislative bodies of both countries will coordinate to implement high-level agreements and support their respective governments in strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas.

Senate President Milos Vystrcil highly valued the contributions of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic to the local socio-economic development and affirmed that his parliament and authorities at all levels would continue to pay attention to and create favorable conditions for the community.

Regarding multilateral cooperation, the two leaders affirmed that Việt Nam and the Czech Republic will continue to closely coordinate and support each other in multilateral forums, particularly at the United Nations and within the ASEAN–EU framework.

They reaffirmed their support for resolving disputes, including issues in the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea), by peaceful means in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). — VNS