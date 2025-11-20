Enhancing coordination knowledge and providing legal aid information

NGHỆ AN — A training conference to improve knowledge about the coordination mechanism and provision of legal aid information for prosecutorial agencies, legal officers and commune-level officials was held on November 18 in Nghệ An Province.

Organised by the Department of Law Dissemination, Education and Legal Aid under the Ministry of Justice, the conference was attended by representatives from the police, courts and people's procuracy in Nghệ An Province.

It also attracted legal officers, legal aid assistants and trainees from the provincial state legal aid centre, lawyers from organisations registered to participate in legal aid and contract lawyers providing legal aid, as well as commune officials responsible for judicial work.

The conference featured lecturers presenting necessary skills in coordination, identifying and providing legal aid information including key content such as the responsibilities of prosecutorial agencies, legal officers and commune-level officials in explaining and guiding eligible subjects to access legal aid services.

It also provided information related to the coordination mechanism between agencies and state legal aid centres.

Lawyer Nguyễn Văn Điệp, former Deputy Director of the Academy of Justice, with rich practical experience, shared many useful and easy-to-apply insights.

Accordingly, timely, accurate and complete information exchange between state legal aid centres as well as prosecutorial agencies is decisive in ensuring people's right to legal aid, while also supporting the proper conduct of investigation, prosecution and adjudication according to law.

Every legal officer and commune judicial official must clearly understand the process to ensure no eligible subjects are missed and no one requesting legal aid is denied the service.

The notification, guidance and transfer process of information between prosecutorial agencies and state legal aid centres was particularly concerned by representatives, as it directly relates to receiving requests and handling relevant cases.

Điệp analysed each step of the process, clarifying cases requiring immediate notification, cases needing further verification and cases requiring direct transfer.

Thus, representatives better understood their responsibilities and relevant legal grounds.

Most of the conference time was devoted to practical discussions.

Lecturers presented many scenarios from past cases, including criminal, civil and administrative proceedings.

Some delegates from commune police shared difficulties in identifying eligible subjects during reports reception, arrests or administrative violation processing.

It was noted many people were unaware of their eligibility for legal aid or did not proactively request it, leading officials to actively inquire, verify or introduce legal aid services.

Lecturers and representatives from the Nghệ An State Legal Aid Centre exchanged and specifically guided coordination processes in particular situations raised by delegates.

The conference also highlighted the effectiveness of establishing a good coordination mechanism between prosecutorial agencies and the local state legal aid centres, contributing to timely and transparent resolution of issues while minimising prolonged complaints and lawsuits.

Good coordination also helps increase public trust in the judiciary, especially among vulnerable groups who often face difficulties accessing the law.

After the training, representatives had a fuller grasp of coordination processes and skills in providing and receiving legal aid information between prosecutorial agencies, legal aid organisations and commune officials in Nghệ An Province.

Enhancing knowledge, skills and awareness of the role of legal aid work contributes to ensuring the legitimate rights of people, especially the poor, those with contributions to the revolution and vulnerable groups in society, while improving the effectiveness of prosecutorial agencies and legal aid providers locally. — VNS